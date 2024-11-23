Heiken Ashi Dashboard pro MT4

This is the Heiken Ashi Dashboard MT4.

This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart.

It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email.

The buy signal is generated when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from red to white.

The sell signal is is generated when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from white to red.

The up/down trend color will be displayed depending on the current heiken ashi bar.


Recommended products
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Volume Profile Sniper
Vadim Verkhovtsev
Indicators
Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 is a comprehensive market analysis tool A professional approach to trading Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 combines more than 15 key filters in one indicator, providing clear signals based on a comprehensive assessment of the market situation. Main features Volume imbalance analysis – the algorithm calculates the share of buyers and sellers in each candle, signaling the predominance of one of the parties (configurable threshold from 50% to 90%). Multilevel signal filte
Candle Timer Countdown Pro for MT4
Kun Ming Xie
Indicators
Overview Candle Timer Countdown Pro for MT4 is a candlestick close countdown indicator for MetaTrader 4. It displays the time remaining until the current candle closes directly on the chart, paired with a circular progress arc so traders can understand the candle's current stage at a glance. Unlike basic countdown indicators that refresh only when a new tick arrives, this indicator uses server-time anchoring with local-clock interpolation. The countdown stays stable even when ticks are sparse, r
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
MFI Flat Detector mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint. I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4. - Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection. - "MFI FLAT Detector" is very useful for divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well. - You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicators
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Power Bar Signal Indicator
Gholamreza Ali Samimi Sereshki
Indicators
Power Bar Signal Indicator A professional-grade signal indicator designed for binary options trading on synthetic pairs. Using multi-step validation and real-time statistics, it helps traders identify high-probability signals with proven performance. Key Features Multi-Step Signal Validation (2/3/4 steps) Adaptive signal filtering for different market conditions Real-time performance statistics dashboard Configurable for multiple timeframes and pairs Optimized for synthetic/OTC markets How It Wo
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
Color Stochastic Enhanced Stochastic Oscillator with Cross Detection and Visual Signal Support Overview Color Stochastic is a customized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator designed for momentum analysis and crossover visualization. The indicator provides color-based signal marking and configurable crossover detection at user-defined overbought and oversold levels. It can be used as part of: Momentum analysis Mean reversion workflows DCA-based strategies Multi-indicator confirmation sys
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicators
New, more accurate version of the Xmaster indicator. More than 200 traders from around the world have conducted more than 15,000 tests of different combinations of this indicator on their PCs in order to get the most effective and accurate formula. And here we present to you the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator, which shows accurate signals and does not repaint. This indicator also sends signals to the trader by email and push. With the arrival of each new tick, it constan
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
4.33 (3)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
MAs crossover dashboard MT4 Pro
The Huy Phan
Indicators
MAs Crossover Dashboard Pro uses the value of Moving Average indicator. The periods of 2 MAs can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The parameter of MAs can be set at the input. Crossover signal can be sent to you screen, yo
Telegram Channel MT4
The Huy Phan
Utilities
This small trading tool will send all your trading information to your Telegram channel. It is very simple to use. Please see at the below video to know how install it on your MT4 platform. To use this tool, you need following information: * Your Bot token * Your Telegram channel name. Note: this tool will not touch your trading order. It only send your trading information to your telegram channel for all member can know.
Daklak MT4
The Huy Phan
5 (1)
Experts
Daklak MT4  is a EA which use the martingale strategy. This EA has been tested for 20 years historical data with good result and acceptable drawdown. Note: 1. The default setting is set for AUDUSD 30M chart. 2. Minimum deposit: $1000 3. Account type: Hedging Account Parameters  Lot Size per 1000=0.01- Mean the starting lot size will be 0.01 per 1000 unit balance. (ex: if the balance is $3000, the first trade lot size will be 0.01)  Start Distance Rate=5.0- Mean the distance rate of the first
WPR Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
WPR Dashboard  uses the value of William's Percent Range indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
RSI Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
RSI Dashboard  uses the value of Relative Strength Index indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
Serepok MT4
The Huy Phan
Experts
Serepok MT4 is a trending following EA. This EA uses a custom indicators to detect entry signal. The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade. This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each trade, EA will calculate the lot size for each trade according to stop loss price. Therefore, this EA is very safe. This EA is very easy to use and can apply for many currency pairs. Recommended time frame is H1. Note: 1. Please do back testi
Aroon crossover dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Aroon crossover Dashboard uses the value of Aroon indicator. The Aroon period can be adjusted via the Edit box of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The Aroon indicator has been included in to this Dashboard, you do not need purchasing it. Crossover signal c
Stochastic Dashboard Pro MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Stochastic Crossover Dashboard Pro uses the value of Stochastic indicator. The Stochastic's parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The parameters of Stochastic can be set at the input. Crossover signal can be sent
Eakao MT4 EA
The Huy Phan
Experts
Eakao is a trending following EA. This EA uses some custom indicators to detect entry signal. There are 2 trades opened per signal, one trade has fixed take profit, EA will use breakeven and trailing stop for another trade. The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade. Beside stop loss, this EA uses an exit indicator to exit the trade before stop loss or take profit are triggered. This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each tr
Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT4 uses the value of Bollinger Bands indicator. This dashboard will monitor all symbols in the market watch. We can set up to receive an alert, notification or an email when the buy/sell signal appear on each timeframe. You can check all symbols via only 1 chart. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In additio
Ichimoku Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the MT4 Ichimoku Dashboard. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy/sell signal can be set by cross of multiple lines: ex: tenkan-sen line, kijun-sen line, the cloud or you can select the price to cross or above/below the kumo cloud... Please discovery in the input setting, You can find the rule that you are
ADX Dashboard pro MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the ADX Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is the cross over of DI+ and DI- The sell signal is the cross under of DI+ and DI-. The up trend color will be displayed when DI+ is greater than DI- The down trend color will be displayed when DI+ is less than DI- The value of ADX value wi
Super Trend Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the Super Trend Dashboard MT4. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the super trend line flip from SELL to BUY. The sell signal is   is generated when the super trend line flip from BUY to SELL. The up trend color will be displayed depending on the current Super Trend value.
SAR Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the Parabolic Dashboard MT4. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the SAR changes its position from above to below of the candle. The sell signal is   is generated  when   the SAR changes its position from below to above of the candle. The up/down trend color will be di
Daklak MT5
The Huy Phan
5 (1)
Experts
Daklak MT5  is a EA which use the martingale strategy. This EA has been tested for 20 years historical data with good result and acceptable drawdown. Note: 1. The default setting is set for AUDUSD 30M chart. 2. Minimum deposit: $1000 3. Account type: Hedging Account Parameters  Lot Size per 1000=0.01- Mean the starting lot size will be 0.01 per 1000 unit balance. (ex: if the balance is $3000, the first trade lot size will be 0.01)  Start Distance Rate=5.0- Mean the distance rate of the first
Aroon MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This indicator is powerful for detecting the trend. The crossing between to line is the entry signal. Buffer 0 is UP line. Buffer 1 is DOWN line. Note: 1. Aroon is great tool for trending detecting. Please try to select the best period for each instrument. Input   AroonPeriod =14- Aroon period   MailAlert =false- Send email when entry signals appeared.   SoundAlert =false- Notify on MT5 platform.
WPR Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
WPR Dashboard  uses the value of William's Percent Range indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
RSI Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
RSI Dashboard  uses the value of Relative Strength Index indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
Serepok MT5
The Huy Phan
Experts
Serepok MT5 is a trending following EA. This EA uses a custom indicators to detect entry signal. The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade. This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each trade, EA will calculate the lot size for each trade according to stop loss price. Therefore, this EA is very safe. This EA is very easy to use and can apply for many currency pairs. Recommended time frame is H1. Note: 1. Please do back testi
Aroon crossover dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Aroon crossover Dashboard uses the value of Aroon indicator. The Aroon period can be adjusted via the Edit box of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The Aroon indicator has been included in to this Dashboard, you do not need purchasing it. Crossover signal c
MAs crossover dashboard MT5 Pro
The Huy Phan
Indicators
MAs Crossover Dashboard Pro uses the value of Moving Average indicator. The periods of 2 MAs can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The parameter of MAs can be set at the input. Crossover signal can be sent to you screen, yo
Stochastic Dashboard Pro MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Stochastic Crossover Dashboard Pro uses the value of Stochastic indicator. The Stochastic's parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The parameters of Stochastic can be set at the input. Crossover signal can be sent
Eakao MT5 EA
The Huy Phan
Experts
Eakao is a trending following EA. This EA uses some custom indicators to detect entry signal. There are 2 trades opened per signal, one trade has fixed take profit, EA will use breakeven and trailing stop for another trade. The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade. Beside stop loss, this EA uses an exit indicator to exit the trade before stop loss or take profit are triggered. This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each tr
Set and Forget MT5 EA
The Huy Phan
Experts
Set and Forget EA is a trending following Expert Advisor. Basically, this EA uses Price Action method to determine the trend then take the trades at the pull back. The pattern has been tested since 2004 and show a good result. The default setting is set to trade 33 symbols (32 forex pairs and XAUUSD). Please delete the symbol that you do not want to trade in the setting. For each entry signal, EA will open 2 trade with Stop Loss and 2 Take Profit. When first trade hit take profit, second trade w
Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
1 (1)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT5 uses the value of Bollinger Bands indicator. This dashboard will monitor all symbols in the market watch. We can set up to receive an alert, notification or an email when the buy/sell signal appear on each timeframe. You can check all symbols via only 1 chart. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12 and D1) in MT5. The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many t
Ichimoku Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the MT5 Ichimoku Dashboard. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy/sell signal can be set by cross of multiple lines: ex: tenkan-sen line, kijun-sen line, the cloud or you can select the price to cross or above/below the kumo cloud... Please discovery in the input setting, You can find the rule that you are
ADX Dashboard pro MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the ADX Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is the cross over of DI+ and DI- The sell signal is the cross under of DI+ and DI-. The up trend color will be displayed when DI+ is greater than DI- The down trend color will be displayed when DI+ is less than DI- The value of ADX value wi
Super Trend Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
1 (1)
Indicators
This is the Super Trend Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the super trend line flip from SELL to BUY. The sell signal is is generated when the super trend line flip from BUY to SELL. The up trend color will be displayed depending on the current Super Trend value.
Heiken Ashi Dashboard pro MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the Heiken Ashi Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from red to white. The sell signal is   is generated  when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from white to red. The up/down trend color will be displayed depend
SAR Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the Parabolic Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the SAR changes its position from above to below of the candle. The sell signal is   is generated  when the SAR changes its position from below to above of the candle. The up/down trend color will be disp
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review