MAs crossover dashboard MT5 Pro

MAs Crossover Dashboard Pro uses the value of Moving Average indicator. The periods of 2 MAs can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard.

The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set prefixes or suffixes), you can monitor many pairs as you like.

This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized.

The parameter of MAs can be set at the input.

Crossover signal can be sent to you screen, your phone (via notification), your email or your telegram channel.

We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening many charts. In addition, we can jump to the chart quickly if we want.

Note: 1. If you want to monitor new pair, please add that pair to "Market Watch" then run your indicator again. 2. If you want to send message to your email or your telegram channel, please setup that info on your platform firstly.







