Aroon MT5
- Indicators
-
The Huy PhanContact info:
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 June 2021
- Activations: 20
This indicator is powerful for detecting the trend.
■ AroonPeriod=14- Aroon period
The crossing between to line is the entry signal.
Buffer 0 is UP line. Buffer 1 is DOWN line.
Note:
1. Aroon is great tool for trending detecting. Please try to select the best period for each instrument.
Input
■ AroonPeriod=14- Aroon period
■ MailAlert=false- Send email when entry signals appeared.
■ SoundAlert=false- Notify on MT5 platform.