



USD Economic Strength Index is an all-new data-driven fundamental analysis dashboard built natively for MetaTrader 5. It automatically captures, analyzes, and weighs news data directly from the built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar feed in real-time. This indicator will show you exactly which instrument is bullish or bearish, and why.

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Core Logic & Features

USD Strength Score (0 to 100): A normalized mathematical model measuring real-time economic deviations (Actual vs. Forecast). A level of 50 represents a balanced USD; values approaching 100 signal the USD bias is Bullish, while values toward 0 show the USD bias is Bearish.

Pair Bias: Automatically shows the overall USD score distribution into clear directional biases across EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, and XAUUSD (Gold) .

Opportunity Ranking: Scans all compatible instruments simultaneously and highlights the top 3 best pairs to trade.

Dynamic Decay Weighting: When enabled, fresh economic releases carry the heaviest statistical weight, while the impact of older data points naturally decays over time.

News Risk Warning: Monitors upcoming high-impact volatility up to 48 hours in advance, providing live countdown timers on your dashboard.

100% Non-Repainting: Once economic data is released, the mathematical score does not change until a new data point overrides it.

Native Optimization: Uses the native MQL5 economic calendar to run efficiently without causing terminal lag.

Broker Requirement

For this indicator to operate correctly, your broker must actively support and populate the live MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar feed in your terminal toolbox. Please ensure your calendar tab displays data before purchasing.

Strategy Tester & Demo Limitations

Please note that this indicator relies entirely on the built-in MQL5 Economic Calendar database to calculate its fundamental scores. If you attempt to test the Demo version on past date ranges in the Strategy Tester, the dashboard will show a default neutral score of 50.0 and look empty because the platform blocks the indicator from accessing past calendar events. Please rent for a month to test it in live market. If you have any questions or need setup assistance, please feel free to get in touch with me!