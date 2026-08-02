Fractal Confirmed Zones MT5

Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro MT5 is designed for traders who want objective, confirmation-based supply and demand zones instead of subjective rectangles drawn around every consolidation.

The indicator detects significant market extremes, identifies the candle streak that created the move, and confirms the zone only after price closes beyond the originating structure.

After a Layer-1 zone is confirmed, the indicator can automatically inspect the current and lower timeframes to locate the first valid nested correction inside the parent zone.

This creates a clear two-layer market structure:

  • Layer 1: the main confirmed supply or demand zone;
  • Layer 2: the first confirmed correction fully contained inside Layer 1.

The indicator works for both bullish demand zones and bearish supply zones.

How the detection works

Demand zone

A demand setup begins when price forms a new low relative to a configurable number of previous closed candles.

The indicator then identifies the final bearish candle streak leading into that low.

The zone is confirmed only when a later bullish candle:

  • breaks the highest high of the bearish streak;
  • closes above that level.

If a new lower low appears before confirmation, the previous candidate is discarded.

Supply zone

The supply-zone logic is the exact inverse:

  • a new high is detected;
  • the final bullish streak is identified;
  • a bearish candle must close below the lowest point of that streak;
  • a new higher high before confirmation cancels the candidate.

This confirmation process helps filter weak or incomplete zones.

Automatic nested Layer-2 zones

After Layer 1 is confirmed, Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro searches for the first valid correction contained entirely inside the parent zone.

For a demand setup, the indicator looks for:

  1. an initial bullish rebound;
  2. the first bearish correction;
  3. a correction whose full range remains inside Layer 1;
  4. a bullish candle closing above the correction high.

For a supply setup, the same logic is applied in reverse.

When no valid correction exists on the chart timeframe, the indicator can continue searching progressively lower timeframes.

Multi-timeframe search modes

Layer-2 detection can operate in several modes:

  • current timeframe only;
  • current timeframe plus the nearest lower timeframe;
  • all permitted lower timeframes;
  • custom timeframe selection.

You can also choose how the final Layer-2 zone is selected:

  • First Valid: keeps the first confirmed zone found;
  • Best Score: scans the permitted timeframes and keeps the highest-rated zone.

Zone quality score

Every zone receives a quality score from 0 to 100.

The score considers factors such as:

  • breakout strength;
  • zone width relative to ATR;
  • number of candles in the originating streak;
  • speed of confirmation;
  • strength of departure after confirmation;
  • number of previous touches;
  • current freshness of the zone.

Separate minimum-score filters can be applied to Layer 1 and Layer 2.

This allows traders to hide weaker structures and focus only on higher-quality zones.

Zone lifecycle states

Each zone is automatically classified as:

Fresh

Price has not returned to the zone after confirmation.

First Touch

Price has entered the zone once.

Retested

Price has returned more than once.

Broken

The zone has been invalidated.

Zone appearance changes according to its state, making it easy to distinguish fresh opportunities from heavily tested or invalid structures.

Invalidation can be configured using:

  • candle close beyond the zone;
  • wick penetration beyond the zone.

Broken historical zones may remain visible for analysis or be hidden from the chart.

Alerts

The indicator can generate alerts for:

  • new Layer-1 confirmation;
  • new Layer-2 confirmation;
  • price approaching a Layer-2 zone;
  • price entering a Layer-2 zone;
  • zone invalidation.

Alert delivery options include:

  • MetaTrader popup;
  • mobile push notification;
  • email;
  • sound.

A first-touch-only mode is available to prevent repeated alerts from the same zone.

Interactive dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • number of active Layer-1 zones;
  • number of active Layer-2 zones;
  • fresh, touched, retested, and broken-zone counts;
  • nearest demand Layer-2 zone;
  • nearest supply Layer-2 zone;
  • distance from current price;
  • zone score;
  • zone state;
  • source timeframe.

The dashboard also includes quick controls for:

  • demand zones;
  • supply zones;
  • Layer 1;
  • Layer 2;
  • historical zones;
  • alerts.

Main features

  • Confirmed supply and demand zones;
  • configurable extreme lookback;
  • closed-candle confirmation logic;
  • bullish and bearish market structures;
  • automatic nested Layer-2 detection;
  • lower-timeframe scanning;
  • first-valid or best-score selection;
  • zone quality rating from 0 to 100;
  • fresh, touched, retested, and broken states;
  • close-based or wick-based invalidation;
  • historical-zone display;
  • first-touch alerts;
  • proximity alerts;
  • confirmation alerts;
  • invalidation alerts;
  • interactive dashboard;
  • debug mode for visual verification;
  • optimized object updating;
  • suitable for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other MT5 instruments.

Recommended use

Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro can be used for:

  • supply and demand analysis;
  • pullback and retracement trading;
  • multi-timeframe confluence;
  • refining higher-timeframe zones;
  • locating lower-timeframe entries;
  • support and resistance analysis;
  • discretionary trade planning;
  • historical zone research.

The indicator does not automatically open trades and does not guarantee profitable results. It is a market-structure analysis tool intended to support the trader’s own strategy, confirmation process, and risk management.

Suggested default workflow

  1. Identify a confirmed Layer-1 zone.
  2. Wait for a valid Layer-2 zone to appear.
  3. Filter zones using the quality score.
  4. Prefer fresh or first-touch structures.
  5. Use the alert system to monitor price returns.
  6. Confirm entries with your own market structure, trend, liquidity, or risk-management rules.

Important note

Zones are confirmed using closed candles and are displayed only after the required breakout confirmation occurs. The indicator does not use future candles to confirm a zone before that confirmation exists.

Historical results, zone reactions, and quality scores do not guarantee future market performance.


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