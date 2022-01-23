Normalized OBV
- Indicators
- Jose Miguel Soriano
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 23 January 2022
- Activations: 5
When looking at the information of On Balance Volume indicator, a question arises: is it a strong or weak movement? Should it be compared with previous days? These data should be normalized to always have a reference.
This indicator presents the followings parameters:
- Normalization period (Max-Mins absolute)
- Smoothing period (-1 off)
- Tick/Real Volume
- Maximum number of bars to calculate (-1 off)
- Upper value normalization
- Lower value normalization
Calculation: normOBV = (value - absMin) * (relMax - relMin) / (absMax - absMin) + relMin