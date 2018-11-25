RingSystemEA Pro Manual

RingSystemEA







RingSystemEA Pro





Author: Nikolaos Pantzos





RingSystemEA is a multicurrency expert to working with 3 pairs to make 1 ring.

The strategy to use is the triangular arbitrage system and make a grid of orders.

Expert place plus an minus orders and wait to move prices for one direction for close orders in profit.

Expert can to trade all rings from 1 chart.





Parameters Informations



Type Operation Mode = Mode to working expert.

Timer In Millisecond For Events = Every milliseconds to check levels and orders.

Currencies To Make Pairs = Add currencies to make pairs/groups.

No Of Rings To Skip = Number of groups to want skip expert.

Open Orders In Loss = Way to make a grid of orders.

Step For Next Order (Value $/Lot) = Step for orders in loss.

Type Of Progress Step = Type of step.

Type Of Close In Profit Orders = Type to close orders in profit.

Target Close In Profit (Value $/Lot) = Target to close orders in profit.

Delay Before Close In Profit (Value Ticks) = Delay before close orders.

Type Of Close In Loss Orders = Type to close orders in loss.

Target Close In Loss (Value $/Lot) = Target to close orders in loss.

Rings Start Close First Orders = Minimum grid of rings before close First orders in loss.

Delay Before Close In Loss (Value Ticks) = Delay before close orders.

Use Auto Lot Size = Type of money management.

Risk Factor For Auto Lot = Risk factor for auto money management.

Manual Lot Size = Lot size for manually money management.

Type Of Lot For Each Pair = Set lot base tick value.

Type Of Progress Lot = Type of next lot size.

Use Control Session = Control session before close or after open market.

Wait After Monday Open = Wait minutes after open market.

Stop Before Friday Close = Stop minutes before close market.

Show Pairs Info On Screen = Show information of groups on chart.

Color Of Titles = color on screen.

Color Of Info = color on screen.

Color Of Line Titles = color on screen.

Color Of Line 1 = color on screen.

Color Of Line 2 = color on screen.

Position 'Orders' Info = Position on screen.

Position 'PnL' Info = Position on screen.

Position 'Close' Info = Position on screen.

Position 'History' Info = Position on screen.

Position 'Maximum' Info = Position on screen.

Position 'Spread' Info = Position on screen.

Max Accepted Spread (0=Not Check) = Max spread.

Max Opened Orders (0=Not Limit) = Max orders.

Max Accepted Slippage = Max slippage.

Orders' ID (0=Generate Automatic) = Orders' ID.

Set Automatically Chart To Use = Auto set chart to run expert.

Print Log Report = Print information in log file.

Check All Orders = Expert checking orders if missing one of them.

Show On Chart Information = Show information on chart for all rings.

Comment For Orders = Comment of orders.





How to use it



Set currencies to want expert use from 'Currencies To Make Pairs' separated with slash (/).

It's easier to delete the currencies you do not want to use than typing all one by one.

Minimum 3 currencies, maximum 8 currencies.

The correct ascending order for currencies is 'EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY'.

Attach expert on 1 chart (expert auto select symbol and time frame) with 'Stand_by_Mode' from 'Type Operation Mode'.













You can to see on screen all groups to makes expert.









You can to set expert to skip some groups from 'No Of Groups To Skip' parameter. Add skipped groups separated with comma (,).





Set expert from 'Type Operation Mode' to run 'Normal_Operation'. And expert is ready to run...









Informations



Please make some test on demo account to see how works expert before use it on real account.

For 0.01 lot size needed initial balance at least for each group to use $200 or more to working safe with leverage 1:500. If use 15 groups, safe initial balance is about $3000.

Expert auto select chart and time frame to run.





Important



Do not change currency settings if there are already open orders. Wait for the existing close before change the settings. There is a possibility of losing control of old orders.