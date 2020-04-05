Xauusd Smart Lot Calculator

  • Experts
  • Yuki Sasahara
    Yuki Sasahara

    Yuki Sasahara

    I'm an active trader — focused mainly on XAUUSD (Gold) — and an MQL5 developer. That combination is the whole point: when you say "don't let the wick hunt my stop" or "only run the London session," I know exactly what you mean, so we skip the translation step and get straight to building.
  • Version: 2.0
XAUUSD Smart Lot Calculator — Automated Lot Sizing & Order Execution for Gold Trading


Overview

A lot size calculator and order execution tool built exclusively for XAUUSD trading. Simply enter your account balance and risk settings — the tool instantly calculates the optimal lot size and executes your trade. Designed to be intuitive enough for beginners while powerful enough for experienced traders.


Problems This Tool Solves

- Tired of manually calculating lot sizes every single trade
- Want proper risk management but the math is too complicated
- Want lot size calculated automatically once you set your SL
- Keep entering BUY when you mean SELL
- Want to review TP/SL before actually placing the order


Key Features

Automatic Lot Size Calculation
Calculates the optimal lot size using: Account Balance x Risk% / SL Distance. Reads the broker's TickValue and TickSize directly, ensuring accurate calculations regardless of broker or decimal format (2-digit or 3-digit pricing).

Visual SL/TP Zone Display
When you press BUY or SELL, colored zones appear on the chart — green for the profit zone (Entry to TP) and red for the risk zone (Entry to SL). You can see your risk-reward ratio at a glance before placing any order.

2-Step Order Execution (Prevents Accidental Orders)
Pressing BUY or SELL shows a preview panel. You review Entry, SL, TP, lot size, and risk amount, then press Execute to place the order. No more panic entries or fat-finger mistakes.

Manual SL/TP Input
Type your desired price directly into the Entry, SL, or TP fields in the execution panel and press Enter. The chart lines and colored zones update automatically.

Risk-Reward Auto Calculation
Set your RR ratio and TP is calculated automatically. Choose from presets (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2, 1:3) or type any custom value.

Risk Warning System
Displays a warning when your risk% exceeds the configured threshold (default 3%). Helps beginners avoid taking excessive risk.


How to Use

Step 1: Press BUY or SELL
Green and red zones appear on the chart showing your risk and profit areas.

Step 2: Adjust SL/TP in the execution panel
Type prices directly into the Entry, SL, and TP fields. Lot size, risk amount, and max profit update in real time.

Step 3: Press Execute to place the order
Confirmation message appears after the order is filled.


Input Parameters

InpRiskPct — Initial risk % (default: 1.0)
InpMaxRiskPct — Risk % warning threshold (default: 3.0)
InpMinLot — Minimum lot size (default: 0.01)
InpMaxLot — Maximum lot size (default: 10.0)
InpRR — Initial risk-reward ratio (default: 2.0)
InpPanelX — Panel X position (default: 20)
InpPanelY — Panel Y position (default: 30)
InpMagic — Magic number (default: 20250614)
InpSlippage — Max slippage in points (default: 10)


FAQ

Q: Does this work on symbols other than XAUUSD?
A: No. This tool is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Attaching it to any other symbol will trigger an error and the EA will not start.

Q: Is it compatible with all brokers?
A: It works with any broker that supports MT5. TickValue and TickSize are fetched directly from the broker, so calculations are accurate regardless of whether the broker uses 2-digit or 3-digit pricing.

Q: I am getting an automated trading not allowed error.
A: Check two things: (1) The Algo Trading button in the MT5 toolbar is green (enabled). (2) In EA properties (double-click the EA icon on the chart), Allow automated trading is checked.

Q: I keep getting order error 4756.
A: Error 4756 means the order filling mode is not supported. This tool automatically tries IOC, RETURN, and FOK in sequence, so it usually resolves itself. If the error persists, please contact your broker and ask about the SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE setting for XAUUSD.

Q: Can I drag the lines on the chart to adjust SL/TP?
A: We recommend using the input fields in the execution panel to type prices directly and press Enter. The chart lines and zones update automatically. This method is more precise and reliable across all MT5 environments.

Q: Can I set a custom risk-reward ratio?
A: Yes. In addition to preset buttons (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2, 1:3), you can type any custom value into the RR input field.

Q: Can I test it on a demo account?
A: Yes, and we strongly recommend doing so before using it on a live account.

Q: Does it work on the MT5 mobile app?
A: No. EAs only run on the MT5 desktop application (Windows/Mac). The mobile version of MT5 does not support EAs.

Q: Is support available after purchase?
A: Yes. Please contact us via the MQL5 messaging system. When reporting an error, please include the error number and your broker name.


System Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Desktop)
Supported symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only
Compatible with all major MT5-supported FX brokers


Disclaimer

This tool is designed exclusively for XAUUSD. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account. Trading involves risk — please trade responsibly. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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