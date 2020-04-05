XAUUSD Smart Lot Calculator — Automated Lot Sizing & Order Execution for Gold Trading









Overview





A lot size calculator and order execution tool built exclusively for XAUUSD trading. Simply enter your account balance and risk settings — the tool instantly calculates the optimal lot size and executes your trade. Designed to be intuitive enough for beginners while powerful enough for experienced traders.









Problems This Tool Solves





- Tired of manually calculating lot sizes every single trade

- Want proper risk management but the math is too complicated

- Want lot size calculated automatically once you set your SL

- Keep entering BUY when you mean SELL

- Want to review TP/SL before actually placing the order









Key Features





Automatic Lot Size Calculation

Calculates the optimal lot size using: Account Balance x Risk% / SL Distance. Reads the broker's TickValue and TickSize directly, ensuring accurate calculations regardless of broker or decimal format (2-digit or 3-digit pricing).





Visual SL/TP Zone Display

When you press BUY or SELL, colored zones appear on the chart — green for the profit zone (Entry to TP) and red for the risk zone (Entry to SL). You can see your risk-reward ratio at a glance before placing any order.





2-Step Order Execution (Prevents Accidental Orders)

Pressing BUY or SELL shows a preview panel. You review Entry, SL, TP, lot size, and risk amount, then press Execute to place the order. No more panic entries or fat-finger mistakes.





Manual SL/TP Input

Type your desired price directly into the Entry, SL, or TP fields in the execution panel and press Enter. The chart lines and colored zones update automatically.





Risk-Reward Auto Calculation

Set your RR ratio and TP is calculated automatically. Choose from presets (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2, 1:3) or type any custom value.





Risk Warning System

Displays a warning when your risk% exceeds the configured threshold (default 3%). Helps beginners avoid taking excessive risk.









How to Use





Step 1: Press BUY or SELL

Green and red zones appear on the chart showing your risk and profit areas.





Step 2: Adjust SL/TP in the execution panel

Type prices directly into the Entry, SL, and TP fields. Lot size, risk amount, and max profit update in real time.





Step 3: Press Execute to place the order

Confirmation message appears after the order is filled.









Input Parameters





InpRiskPct — Initial risk % (default: 1.0)

InpMaxRiskPct — Risk % warning threshold (default: 3.0)

InpMinLot — Minimum lot size (default: 0.01)

InpMaxLot — Maximum lot size (default: 10.0)

InpRR — Initial risk-reward ratio (default: 2.0)

InpPanelX — Panel X position (default: 20)

InpPanelY — Panel Y position (default: 30)

InpMagic — Magic number (default: 20250614)

InpSlippage — Max slippage in points (default: 10)









FAQ





Q: Does this work on symbols other than XAUUSD?

A: No. This tool is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Attaching it to any other symbol will trigger an error and the EA will not start.





Q: Is it compatible with all brokers?

A: It works with any broker that supports MT5. TickValue and TickSize are fetched directly from the broker, so calculations are accurate regardless of whether the broker uses 2-digit or 3-digit pricing.





Q: I am getting an automated trading not allowed error.

A: Check two things: (1) The Algo Trading button in the MT5 toolbar is green (enabled). (2) In EA properties (double-click the EA icon on the chart), Allow automated trading is checked.





Q: I keep getting order error 4756.

A: Error 4756 means the order filling mode is not supported. This tool automatically tries IOC, RETURN, and FOK in sequence, so it usually resolves itself. If the error persists, please contact your broker and ask about the SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE setting for XAUUSD.





Q: Can I drag the lines on the chart to adjust SL/TP?

A: We recommend using the input fields in the execution panel to type prices directly and press Enter. The chart lines and zones update automatically. This method is more precise and reliable across all MT5 environments.





Q: Can I set a custom risk-reward ratio?

A: Yes. In addition to preset buttons (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2, 1:3), you can type any custom value into the RR input field.





Q: Can I test it on a demo account?

A: Yes, and we strongly recommend doing so before using it on a live account.





Q: Does it work on the MT5 mobile app?

A: No. EAs only run on the MT5 desktop application (Windows/Mac). The mobile version of MT5 does not support EAs.





Q: Is support available after purchase?

A: Yes. Please contact us via the MQL5 messaging system. When reporting an error, please include the error number and your broker name.









System Requirements





Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Desktop)

Supported symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only

Compatible with all major MT5-supported FX brokers









Disclaimer





This tool is designed exclusively for XAUUSD. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account. Trading involves risk — please trade responsibly. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



