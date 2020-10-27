ATM Auto Trade Manager

Expert Advisor will manage all transactions you make using Expert Advisor, or manually from all platforms (Web Trade, MT4 Windows, MT4 Mac, MT4 Mobile phone)

Multi Currency

  • In one chart, the Tool will manage transactions of all currencies or according to the available list.


Currency Selection

  • All Transactions of All Pairs
  • Based on the Pairs List


Auto Manage, with setup parameters on one chart

  • Auto Close Profit Average
  • Auto Close Profit only
  • Auto SL / TP
  • Auto Trailing


Button

Function to :

  • Close All Transactions
  • Close all transactions for profit only
  • Close Transaction based on Pairs


Recommended products
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilities
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Utilities
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
EA Target MM Dollar
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
It's very easy, you only need to enter the amount of profit you want to get, then when your account has grown this EA will close the order, even though you are not monitoring the chart. Now you don't need to worry if the profit you have achieved turns into a loss because you don't use this EA, because this EA will help you whenever, wherever you are. Good luck trying it, hopefully you will become a very profitable trader
Close Asistent
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
metatrader 4 close asisstent install ea in any pair and run it.. Congratulations on using the ea close assistant you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958 Button Function : Close Open Order        = function to close all open orders Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders Close Profit                 = function to close all profita
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL PROFIT ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders having profit immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its wil
Close all Trades in One clicks MT4
Cheng Hao Min
Utilities
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so please don't worry about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart to activate it. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different versions of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
AccountQuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The script creates account summary report in a separate window. The report can be created for all deals and for deals on selected financial instruments. It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to an htm file. Script inputs report starting date - initial report generation date. symbols selection for report - select a method of choosing tools for a report generation. allSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols. onlyCurrentSymbol - report is
Double Position Utility
Mas Khairul Araaf
Utilities
Parameters Lots = 0.01 Stop loss= 50 Take Profit=50 Delay= 2 Buy = true Sell=true LotMultiplier=2 PointMultiplier=1.5 Magic=111 MaxSlippage=30 Start Time=00:00 Stop Time=23:00 GMT Offset=0 that is a utility for trade, you can aitomaticly trading whit vps. And your invest can growing up to 100% or 1000%. you can back test before you buy this for analisis how this utility traing for you.
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
GoT Hedge Manager
Andi Chandra Wijaya
Utilities
GoT Hedge Manager This Tool is suitable for traders who use Hedging Strategy GoT Hedge Manager Hello Traders...!! This tool is to help you to manage your hedge order It will not take any order if you not trigger the order by placing the line order Requirement and Recommendation: ============== =================== Currency Pair Any Timeframe Any Account Type Any Leverage Any Execution Mode Hedging   VPS Mandatory for stable 24/7 operation Functions: Help you to place hedge orders Adjust
Chart Button
Chantal Sala
3 (1)
Utilities
Chart Button is a very useful indicator that allows you to navigate all charts with a simple click. This tool has been designed to work both vertically and horizontally. The particularity of this navigator is that you can change more charts simultaneously setting the input value. This tool will give you the ability to optimize your navigation and speed up all your analyzes. Input Values Direction (the direction of symbols buttons) Horizontal Vertical 32 SYMBOLS Forex_Suffix_Symbols (add Forex S
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
HPS Trading Assistant
Xiongan Xu
Utilities
红盘手交易助手，该EA不会自动交易，属于辅助工具，参考4小时图表波动率参数，自动给订单设置止损和止盈，以及追踪止损。策略带有风控标准，如下<1K为50 >1K<1W为100, >1W<5W为500, >5W<10W为1000, >10<20为2000。最大的特色是资金管理和风控功能。显示信号为5日平滑均线方向，布林线中轨平仓功能，开仓警报提醒功能，手数资金恢复功能，该EA可以在历史数据测试时下单，所以它相当于复盘工具。注意EA会修改所不带止损和止盈品种的定单，并执行风控标准。EA参数经过实盘反复验证和优化，可以直接使用默认参数。        参数与功能: FixBuy_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有多单的止盈价； FixSell_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有空单的止盈价； 一比一恢复资金 默认不启用，启用盈利按固定亏损金额数字平仓； Boll_close_order 默认不启用，启用后价格遇到布林线（周期30）中轨平仓； Lots 设置固定手数，开启UseMM后无效； UseMM 默认启用资金管理； 风险系数 启用； ATR止损基数 默认按4小时
Order Reminder MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilities
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT4 (for MT5 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit this link (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (send ev
Trade Panel v200
Michele Calise
Utilities
User Manual - TradePannelAdvanced v2.00 Table of Contents Introduction Installation and Setup Panel Description Customizable Inputs and Parameters Control Buttons and Functionality Order Management Trailing Stop and Break Even Functions SL/TP Visualization with Labels Profit Display Practical Examples FAQ Support Contacts 1. Introduction TradePannelAdvanced v2.00 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that offers an intuitive graphical panel for quick and easy management of trading orders, includ
MagicExcel
Alessandro Brunelli
Utilities
MagicExcel will allow you to extrapolate, from your trades, reports split down by Expert Advisor. The generated reports allow you to quickly compare statistics of trades data from different Expert Advisors, different symbols and also the behavior of an Expert Advisor against different symbols. Additionally, if selected, a report will be created that shows the behavior of the Expert Advisor over time. This is a very useful tool for a trader who works with many Expert Advisors at the same time. R
Just Line Trade
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
JustLineTrader is an EA for trading manually using Graphic Objects that are easy to use. There are 6 lines, namely Buy Line, TP Buy Line, SL Buy Line, Sell Line, TP Sell Line, and SL Sell Line. 6 The line is a trend line chart that we manually installed on the Chart. When the price reaches its Line, it will execute the order on the Panel Line Day Trade. JustLineTrader consists of a panel section for manual trading and part 6 lines for installing trend lines as triggers for order-send and order-c
Equity X MT4
Alessandro Grossi
Utilities
Equity X è una utility che chiude tutte le posizioni ed eventuali ordini pendenti ad un importo prestabilito, è possibile fissare il bilancio del tuo conto quando il netto e uguale o superiore oppure uguale inferiore all'importo desiderato Ha integrato un sistema per la notifica mobile instantanea che genera il messaggio ad operazione avvenuta Uno strumento che permette di ottimizzare al massimo il rendimento del tuo investimento, è possibile utilizzarlo anche come gestore virtuale di take prof
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Utilities
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
Line Alarm x IoTraders
Dennis Christian
Utilities
A tool to notify  You via MT4 Mobile App messages, Telegram, and Email when price reach certain Horizontal Line that You place This Line Alarm tool is an Indicator, so it works well in coexistence with other expert advisor on the same chart $30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45 Try it out on demo account for free: Download Demo Features: Line(s) Notification : Place Horizontal Line(s) and be notified when the Price reach them OHLC Line Magnet : Make the   horizontal lines more attr
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
Utilities
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL LOSS ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders which is having loss immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so
BreakevenBoost
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
BreakevenBoost automatically sets Take Profit levels for all open orders on the current symbol to the breakeven price plus a specified offset in points. Whenever a new order is opened, the utility recalculates and updates the TP for all positions based on their combined weighted entry price. Key Features Supports Buy and/or Sell orders Filters orders by a specified Magic Number Automatically recalculates and applies TP whenever the number of orders changes Logs success messages and errors to the
CorrelationUSD
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
CorrelationUSD is a basic indicator, which is located on the chart. This tool allows you to monitor the relationship between assets, it reliably determines the patterns of quotation changes of one relative other asset. What is the indicator? All basic assets are interconnected, first of all, by a full complex of essential fundamental factors. For example, most currency pairs have a strong influence on measurements of each other’s quotes. Trends of this kind create macroeconomic news.
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Alerts & Monitoring for Telegram MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a read-only monitoring and notification utility for MetaTrader 4. It sends clean, real-time trading activity from your MT4 account to Telegram , so you can stay informed from anywhere on mobile or desktop. Safe by design: this EA does not open, close, modify, or manage trades . It only monitors your account, sends alerts, and replies to supported read-only Telegram requests. Receive alerts for new
MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT4 Lite
Fabrizio Malavasi
3 (2)
Utilities
This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to simultaneously compare time frames for up  to thirty different sy th symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine major time fra
Limit Order by Oggy Crakers
Yogi Kurnia Sandi
Utilities
Utilities This is an EA program to make it easier for traders to place open limit orders on the market. This program is equipped with: Set Lots Set BuyLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a BuyLimit order on the chart) Set SellLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a SellLimit order on the chart) SL and TP sets, Set Magic Number (I also matched it in the Order Comment) Set STEP By Point, Set Max Order, and Close all by Magic Number (you can close all order
JRFX Trade Manager
Jozsef Regenye
Utilities
JRFX Trade Manager   This product is a must have tool for every trader even if you trade manually or follow any signal providers via Telegram. You can set maximum 10 Take Profit levels and also you can choose the lot size what you wish to close as partial close at any Take Profit levels. At Take Profit 1 the EA will move SL to BE + X pips which is specified by you. At the next Take Profit levels you can set where you want the EA to move your Stoploss. Settings Stoploss (Pips) TakeProfit1 - Tak
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
More from author
Auto Setup SLTP Anywhere
Margiyono
5 (5)
Utilities
Automation for setting up Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Positions can be opened with all platforms MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader Android MetaTrader iOS MT4 Web Trader The Expert Advisor will arrange Trailing of trades Market Execution Pending Order (Buy Stop, But Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit) Input Parameters (all in pips) Take Profit - take profit value. Stop Loss - stop loss value. Trailing Start - trailing start. Trailing Step - trailing step/stop. Lock Start - lock start (first time trailin
FREE
Micro Martingale
Margiyono
1 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for working with all major currency pairs on all timeframes (M1-D1). Micro Martingale is a flexible concept of Martingale, which can work as Full Martingale (Average closing) or Martingale combined with trailing, stop loss and take profit, depending on parameter settings. Orders are triggered based on mathematical algorithms of price correction/reversal. The Expert Advisor will work better during high fluctuations. Warning Martingale System is at high risk. For t
Thesoo 89 Triangular
Margiyono
Experts
Thesoo 89 is a multi-functional Expert Advisor working with Triangular or Single Pair systems, including Scalper Martingale Anti-Martingale MultiCurrency / SingleCurrency Default parameter for Multi Currency (setfile T88-1), works with Anti-Martingale using the multiplier constant This EA can manage transactions made manually from all platforms including from a mobile phone Time Frame: Works on all Timeframes, preferably M1 or M5 Pairs: Default Paramaters for Multi Currency Triangular, works b
ATM Auto Trade Manager MT5
Margiyono
Utilities
ATM Auto Trade Manager   Expert Advisor will manage all transactions you make using Expert Advisor, or manually from all platforms (Web Trade, MT5 Windows, MT5 Mac, MT5Mobile phone) Multi Currency In one chart, the Tool will manage transactions of all currencies or according to the available list. Currency Selection All Transactions of All Pairs Based on the Pairs List Auto Manage, with setup parameters on one chart Auto Close Profit Average Auto Close Profit only Auto SL / TP Auto Trailing B
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review