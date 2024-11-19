Risk Planner MT5 x IoTraders

A Trading Assistant EA that can place order at user's desired open, stop loss, and take profit prices with automatically calculated lot size based on user's risk per trade


$30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45

Try it out on demo account for free: Download Demo


Features:

Smart Place Order: Automatically determine the Type of Order (Market/Stop/Limit/StopLimit & Buy/Sell) to be placed based on Open, and Stop Loss Price input, then execute it immediately

Risk Manager: Set your risk of loss on a trade according to Balance Percentage or fixed amount of money (You can use fixed lot volume too) 

Lot Calculator: Automatically determine the appropriate Lot Volume to be placed based on the desired risk input, within predetermined deviation

Line Function: Set Open, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Prices easily by dragging horizontal lines to the desired prices or candle structures (You can type them manually too if needed)

OHLC Line Magnet: Make the horizontal lines more attracted toward the Open, High, Low, or Close Price of the nearest candle to increase precision (can be turned off in the 'Inputs' section)

Custom Line Magnet: Make the Horizontal Lines attracted toward a specific percentage of the nearest candle (customizable in the Inputs section)

Risk-Reward Inputs (optional): Set the Open, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Price based on User-determined Risk-Reward Ratio by inserting the ratio number followed by 'r' in the input (see picture #6)

Risk-Reward Calculator: Inform the Risk and Reward Ratio of your order, calculated from ratio of distance from Opening Price to Take Profit Price and Stop Loss Price, so You can estimate your profit amount too

Instant Delete Order: Instantly delete all Placed Orders on the corresponding chart in one click (You can set to delete only Pending Orders or running transactions too)

Break Even Stop Loss: Instantly move the Stop Loss of Running Profit Orders to Break Even point in one click

Auto Break Even Stop Loss (optional): Automatically move the Stop Loss of Running Profit Orders to Break Even point after the minimum profit in PIPs (specified by user) is reached

Hotkeys: Execute functions by pressing keyboard keys to increase productivity and reduce mouse dragging time (can be turned off in the 'Inputs' section)
(F=Show 3 Lines, D=Show 2 Lines, G=Place Order, T=Delete Order)

Adjustable Panel Size: Adjust Panel Size Scale via inputs section to easily fit your preferred display. There is minimize & maximize button too for you to see the covered part of the chart easily


    Disclaimer:

    • Any loss involving this trading tool is the sole responsibility of the User, and not the responsibility of the Creator of this trading tool.
    • The Lot Calculation result will be rounded off, so there will be a slight difference between the Actual Risk and the Input Risk.
    • Allow algorithmic trading and Allow Algo Trading need to be activated to use the Smart Place Order function.
    • Allow algorithmic trading steps: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow algorithmic trading -> OK
    • Allow Algo Trading steps: Attach the EA on a chart -> Right click -> Expert List -> Properties -> Common -> Allow Algo Trading.
    • See Allow Algo Trading full tutorial here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/tradepermission
    • Auto Break Even Stop Loss feature will not work while MetaTrader 5 is offline.


    Full Feature Demonstration:


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    4.61 (18)
    Utilities
    Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.23 (30)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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    Kalinskie Gilliam
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
    Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
    Quant AI Agents
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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    Dennis Christian
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    This is an additional Tool for  Line Alarm Tool  for sending  Telegram Notification when price reaches a  Horizontal Line Line Alarm Tool  is an indicator so it can work in coexistence with Expert Advisor, but Sending Telegram Message from MT4 can only be performed by an Expert Advisor. Thus, this additional tool was created. Get the Line Alarm Tool here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81723 How to Enable Telegram Notifications? Open:  Tools -> Options  ->  Expert Advisors  -> Allow W
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    Dennis Christian
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    A Trading Assistant EA that can place order at user's desired open, stop loss, and take profit prices with automatically calculated lot size based on user's risk per trade $30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45 Try it out on demo account for free:   Download Demo Features: Smart Place Order : Automatically determine the Type of Order (Market/Stop/Limit & Buy/Sell) to be placed based on Open, and Stop Loss Price input, then execute it immediately Risk Manager : Set your risk of loss o
    Line Alarm x IoTraders
    Dennis Christian
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    Multi Chart Opener Script x IoTraders
    Dennis Christian
    Utilities
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    Backtest Assistant x IoTraders
    Dennis Christian
    Utilities
    Simplify backtesting by automatically calculate trade outcomes (Profit or Loss) and estimated swap cost based on user-provided open, stop loss, and take profit prices, while also write the data into CSV file and capture before-and-after chart pictures automatically This Backtest Assistant tool is an Indicator, so it works well in coexistence with other expert advisor on the same chart $30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45 Try Free Trial Version Here:   Download Free Trial Features:
    History Capturer and Writer x IoTraders
    Dennis Christian
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    A tool for logging personal and downloaded MQL5 trade history data  between specified date range into a CSV file and capturing open trade and close trade chart pictures This History Capturer and Writer tool is an Indicator, so it works well in coexistence with other expert advisor on the same chart $30  for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $30 Try Free Trial Version Here:   Download Free Trial Features: Trade History Chart Screenshot : Capture the opening and closing charts for each hist
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