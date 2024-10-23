This is an additional Tool for Line Alarm Tool for sending Telegram Notification when price reaches a Horizontal Line

Line Alarm Tool is an indicator so it can work in coexistence with Expert Advisor, but Sending Telegram Message from MT4 can only be performed by an Expert Advisor. Thus, this additional tool was created.

Get the Line Alarm Tool here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81723





How to Enable Telegram Notifications?

Open: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL: -> add new URL: https://api.telegram.org Open an unused pair chart and activate this EA on that chart Make a Telegram Bot with @BotFather Make a new Channel

Add the bot to the Channel

Use @username_to_id_bot to get the Channel Chat ID Insert the Bot Token and the Channel Chat ID into the input variable Open every running Line Alarm x IoTraders indicator and set the "Send Notification to Telegram?" input into true Activating this Line Alarm Telegram Additional EA Tool on ONE chart is enough for sending line notification from all other charts into your Telegram For more Details, Watch the Tutorial Video below!





