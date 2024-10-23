Line Alarm Telegram Additional EA

This is an additional Tool for Line Alarm Tool for sending Telegram Notification when price reaches a Horizontal Line

Line Alarm Tool is an indicator so it can work in coexistence with Expert Advisor, but Sending Telegram Message from MT4 can only be performed by an Expert Advisor. Thus, this additional tool was created.


Get the Line Alarm Tool here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81723


How to Enable Telegram Notifications?

  1. Open:  Tools -> Options  -> Expert Advisors  -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL: -> add new URL: https://api.telegram.org
  2. Open an unused pair chart and activate this EA on that chart
  3. Make a Telegram Bot with @BotFather
  4. Make a new Channel
  5. Add the bot to the Channel
  6. Use @username_to_id_bot to get the Channel Chat ID
  7. Insert the Bot Token and the Channel Chat ID into the input variable
  8. Open every running Line Alarm x IoTraders indicator and set the "Send Notification to Telegram?" input into true
  9. Activating this Line Alarm Telegram Additional EA Tool on ONE chart is enough for sending line notification from all other charts into your Telegram
For more Details, Watch the Tutorial Video below!


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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