KT Fibrill EA MT5
- Experts
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
KT Fibrill EA is based on a distinct Fibonacci trading strategy that combines the Fibonacci ratios with a machine learning engine to exploit the market inefficiency using the stop orders. The EA always uses the pending orders to avoid the imprecise price direction.
Recommendations
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Time-Frame: 1-Hour
- Backtest Data: 2007.01.01 to 2022.04.24 (15 years)
Features
- Successfully passed our ten internal robustness and stress tests.
- Destructive methodologies such as grid, martingale, or averaging are not used.
- Every order is protected by a stop-loss and profit target.
- EA closes all orders before the weekend to avoid unnecessary risk and exposure due to price gaps.
- No complex input settings. It comes with simple input parameters, which allow the EA to be used instantly on your account.
Inputs
- Fibrill Period: Valid value between 20 to 30.
- Take Profit Coefficient: ATR coefficient to set the profit target.
- Stop Loss Coefficient: ATR coefficient to set the stop-loss.
- Use Auto Lot Sizing: True/False
- Risk Per Trade: Amount to risk on each trade.
- Fixed Lot Size: Lot size if auto lot sizing is not used.
- Exit Before Weekend: If true, EA will close all the trades on Friday night.
- Max. Trades Per Day: Maximum no. of trades to execute in a day.