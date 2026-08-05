HJF Grade Dupla EA

HJF TRADING SYSTEMS (WIN-B3)

HJF Grade Dupla 

Hedged Grid Strategy (Dual Straddle) — Summary

 

Overview

HJF Grade Dupla is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that runs two simultaneous, independent modules on the same instrument: one module starts long (buy), the other starts short (sell). Each module manages its own order grid, which progressively increases volume if price moves against the initial position, aiming to recover the result once the market reverses.

This is not a directional strategy — it does not try to predict whether the market will go up or down. Instead, it positions in both directions at the same time and uses a recovery order grid to manage whichever side ends up losing.

How the Strategy Operates

Initial opening

Within the configured time window, the robot opens, at market, a long position (Module 1) and a short position (Module 2), each with a protective stop at vStop points. This is the only entry each module takes per day.

The grid (martingale)

If price moves against the initial position by at least vStop points, the robot does not close at a loss — it places two new orders in the opposite direction, at the same volume. If price continues adversely, the next level doubles the previous volume, up to the internal ceiling of 80 lots. Each level doubles exposure, on the expectation that price will reverse enough for the average of the entries to close at a profit (or break even).

Break-even and trailing stop

Once price moves in favor of a position by PontoBreakCompleto (or PontoBreakParcial, for the grid's partial leg) points, that position's stop moves to its entry price, zeroing out its risk. From then on, a trailing stop follows price at a fixed distance, progressively locking in profit.

Daily close

Since this is a day-trading robot, it can force-close all positions and cancel the entire pending grid at a configurable time (HoraFechamento), ensuring no position is left open from one day to the next. Controlled by the FecharNoFimDoDia parameter.

Risks — Required Reading

      There is no traditional per-trade stop-loss. The strategy's "protection" is the grid itself: instead of accepting a small loss and exiting, it doubles exposure in the hope of reversing. In a strong, prolonged trend against the grid, the accumulated loss can be larger than a fixed-stop strategy would have allowed.

      Volume grows geometrically (1, 2, 4, 8, 16...) up to the 80-lot ceiling — capital and margin exposure can grow rapidly across just a few grid levels.

      Drawdowns can be sudden and significant, especially on high-volatility days or market news events.

      There is no built-in daily or total loss limit. The daily close limits how long a position stays open, not how much it can lose before that time is reached.

      Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommendations

      Test extensively on a demo account before trading live.

      Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

      Actively monitor grid exposure through the robot's panel.

      Adjust vStop, the order step, and the volume ceiling to your risk profile before trading on a live account.

Mandatory Requirements

      Hedge-type account — the robot holds simultaneous long and short positions with multiple open tickets on the same instrument, only possible on hedge-type accounts. The robot checks this automatically and refuses to start on netting accounts.

      M1 chart — the entry signal is calculated from the last closed candle of the chart's timeframe; running on any other timeframe actually changes the strategy's behavior (not merely a recommendation). The robot logs a warning to the Journal if not on M1.

Parameters

HJF Panel

      TipoPainel — Classic or Pro.

      PainelX / PainelY — panel position on screen.

      AtalhosTeclado — enables keyboard shortcuts for the Pro panel.

General

      vLote — volume of each module's initial position.

      vStop (default 75) — distance in points used for the initial stop and the spacing between grid levels.

Trailing

      PontoBreakCompleto (default 150) — profit in points for the "complete" leg to reach break-even and start trailing.

Partial Trailing

      PontoBreakParcial (default 100) — same concept, applied to the grid's "partial" leg.

Schedule

      HoraInicio (09:01:00) / HoraFim (09:05:00) — window in which each module may open its entry for the day.

Daily Close

      FecharNoFimDoDia (default off) — turns the forced end-of-day close on/off.

      HoraFechamento (09:30:00) — time of the forced close.

System

      MagicNumber — unique identifier for this robot's orders.

      Slippage (default 5) — maximum price deviation tolerated on execution.

      Debug (default off) — prints detailed logs of every grid decision.

Disclaimer

This material is provided for educational and informational purposes only, describing the technical operation of the strategy. It does not constitute investment advice or a promise of profitability. Trading in financial markets, especially grid/martingale strategies such as this one, involves real risk of capital loss, which in adverse scenarios can exceed the capital initially allocated to the strategy. Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account. The user is solely responsible for parameter configuration, for the decision to run this strategy, and for any financial outcome resulting from its use.

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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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