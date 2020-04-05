ATR Expansion

XAU ATR Expansion H4

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU ATR Expansion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. ATR expansion breakout with trail-style risk on gold H4.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use.

This product is a technical system. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Advantages

  • Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

  • Clean fixed-lot research defaults (start small: 0.01)

  • Designed for H4 participation

  • English packaging and high-level inputs overview

  • No grid / no martingale marketing story

Features

  • ATR EXPAND

  • TRAIL RISK

  • BREAKOUT

  • H4

  • Selectable risk / exit style inputs where present in the EA source

  • Magic number isolation and max hold bars (typical SC100 packaging)

  • Slippage / lot floor inputs when exposed by the EA

Exact structure thresholds remain internal.

Inputs (parameter list — high level)

Typical SC100 research packaging exposes controls similar to:

Position / risk

Input

Description

InpLots

Fixed lot size (default often 0.01)

InpMinLot

Broker minimum floor

InpUseRiskPerTrade

Optional risk % sizing when enabled

InpRiskPercent

Risk percent when risk mode is on

InpRiskMode

Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail) when present

InpRR

Reward–risk multiplier when used

InpTrailAtrPeriod / InpTrailAtrMult

Trail volatility settings when used

InpMagic

Magic number

InpMaxHoldBars

Maximum bars to hold

InpSlippagePoints

Max slippage in points

InpAtrPeriod

ATR period for risk distance context

Strategy knobs

Product-specific sensitivity inputs may appear (depth, period, threshold knobs). Treat them as tuning knobs — not a full recipe dump.

Open the .mq5 under VERSIONS/ for the exact Input list of this build.

Recommended setup

Item

Recommendation

Symbol

XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)

Timeframe

H4

Lots

Start small — fixed 0.01

Account

Demo first with your broker’s spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered window
(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-23), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:

Metric

Value

Net

$1,114.09

Profit Factor

1.67

Max DD %

5.69%

Trades

107

Not a profit guarantee. Figures come only from MT5 HTM/JSON ( _research/2y_metrics.json or full sample when selected) — never invented. Source sample: window_2y .

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.


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