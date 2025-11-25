Nexus Scalper

Nexus Scalper Live Signal: Signal ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk)

Nexus EA mql5 public channel: Nexus Community Public Chat

This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.

Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timeframes.

EAs included in Nexus Portfolio:

Looking for even more diversification ? Checkout Stop & Reverse EA and Pulse Trend Algo


Nexus Scalper is a unique EA in the sense that it is a scalper but not sensitive to price feeds or execution as many other scalping EA. I've been trying to create reliable scalping EA for many years now but it is very difficult to overcome these technical issues. This is the first one that can pass my criteria of a good robust EA while being a scalper. It is very active but still maintaining a considerable edge over the market and it is not sensitive to corrosion by trading fees. 

The algorithm utilizes a proprietary AI model based on retail trader sentiment and 9 different indicators to identify and predict relevant market cycles of up and down trends, including MACD, Smoothed Moving Average, RSI, TDI, ADX and some others less common indicators to find the best entry during a trend.

Retail sentiment data has been collected for many years and feeding to the AI engine to learn the patterns of retail traders and consistently trade against them.

Assets traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, US500, BTCUSD

Additional assets might be added in future update for further diversification

Long term backtest is from 2018 with high stability. No Martingale or grid. 

Why choose my EAs ?

  • Excellent long term stable backtest, no grid martingale or manipulation
  • Diversification, diversification and more diversification!
  • Advanced mathematical algorithm based on real statistical edge to pin point entry and exit
  • Dynamic trade management - automatic adjustment to volatility and trends
  • Real trades match backtest in execution (90% EAs fail at this!) 
  • Proven long term real trading!
  • Live performance is similar to backtest 
  • All settings pre-calibrated, clients only need to choose their risk level - everything else is fully automated
  • Higher return and less risky than any other martingale/grid/increasing lot size after loss EAs

Backtest & Setup Guide (Check setup pictures below):

  • To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
  • Make sure supported trading pairs ( XAUUSD, GBPJPY, US500, BTCUSD ) are in Market Watch.
  • Attach/backtest the EA on ONE GBPJPY M5 chart
  • Set ENABLE TRADING to TRUE
  • Choose your Risk (Live Signal trading with 2.5% Account Balance Risk )
  • Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2018. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.

Features:
  • No Martingale, grid or holding on losses to infinity. This algorithm is used for private funds and clients with strict risk management guidelines.
  • Supported pairs: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, US500, BTCUSD
  • Safe and long term stable
  • Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. It will have periods of drawdowns but it is a tradeoff for long term capital safety. 
  • Requires hedging account 
  • Can work on any brokers with good spreads/execution


