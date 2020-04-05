Gold foundry

Gold Foundry – Professional Gold Scalping EA for MetaTrader 5

Gold Foundry is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
It was created with one clear idea: allow you to automatically exploit gold’s volatility, especially in the most “nervous” moments of the market, when many human traders are afraid to enter but opportunities are the biggest.

With Gold Foundry you don’t need to spend hours staring at charts: you set your risk, let it work, and focus on your life.

Why gold, and why scalping?

Gold is one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the world. Every day, especially during the main market sessions (London and New York) and around major macroeconomic news, XAUUSD offers continuous micro price movements that can be exploited with scalping strategies:

  • rapid moves,

  • many opportunities even within a few hours,

  • possibilities to trade both trends and ranging phases.

Gold Foundry is designed to “dig” into this volatility, like a foundry that extracts pure gold from a constant flow of raw material.

Small capital, big potential (used with common sense!)

Gold Foundry has also been tested with small starting capitals, for example 100 $.
In particularly favorable market conditions and with aggressive settings, a small account can even reach up to 100% growth in a single day of strong volatility. However, keep in mind:

  • these are exceptional scenarios, not the norm;

  • no result is ever guaranteed;

  • an aggressive approach always increases the risk of loss.

For this reason, Gold Foundry lets you choose between a more conservative mode and a more aggressive one, so you can adapt the risk profile to your style and risk tolerance.

It doesn’t fear news – it waits for them

Many EAs “turn off” during news because they’re afraid of sudden spikes.
Gold Foundry, on the other hand, is built to work especially during high-volatility phases, when price accelerates, breaks levels, pulls back, and creates a series of micro-swings that are perfect for scalping.

During:

  • major macro releases (NFP, CPI, rate decisions, etc.),

  • strong market moves,

  • directional or extremely volatile days,

Gold Foundry can find its ideal environment. The algorithm is not “scared” by long candles: on the contrary, it tries to ride those moves with fast entries and equally fast exits, targeting small but repeated profits.

How Gold Foundry works (in simple terms)

Note: you don’t need to code or understand the internal logic. Just install the EA on MT5, set your parameters, and let it trade.

In general terms, Gold Foundry:

  • focuses on lower timeframes (fast scalping, such as M1/M5);

  • uses volatility as the core of its logic (candle ranges, intraday ranges, micro-movements);

  • looks for frequent setups with small targets and quick exits;

  • manages trades so that it aims to close the overall basket in profit as often as possible, avoiding being trapped too long in uncomfortable positions.

The goal is not to hit a “home run” once a month, but to accumulate many small profits throughout the day, adapting to the natural flow of the market.

Who is this EA for?

Gold Foundry is suitable for:

  • traders who want to scalp gold but don’t have time to sit in front of the screen all day;

  • traders with experience who want to automate part of their trading;

  • those starting with small accounts (even 100 $) and who want to potentially grow them with a structured strategy;

  • those looking for a system that can perform well in the most turbulent phases of the market instead of avoiding them.

It is not a “magic money machine” and it’s not meant for those who believe they can get rich with no risk. It is a serious tool, to be used with awareness and discipline.

What you can expect in practice

With Gold Foundry you can:

  • see trades opened and closed quickly, typical of scalping;

  • exploit strong moves in gold without having to “wait for them” manually;

  • let the EA handle execution while you focus on your job, your family, or your free time.

On some very good days, especially with more aggressive settings, results can be impressive, even up to 100% growth on small accounts and in exceptional contexts. But you must be fully aware that:

  • trading gold is highly risky;

  • the same conditions that allow for big profits can also generate big losses;

  • no EA, including Gold Foundry, can guarantee fixed or consistent results.

Main advantages of Gold Foundry

  • 🔹 Built exclusively for MT5 – It fully leverages MetaTrader 5’s capabilities on XAUUSD.

  • 🔹 Optimized for gold – It is not a generic EA: it focuses on one instrument, the one where it performs best.

  • 🔹 Automatic scalping – Fast entries and exits, without constantly watching the charts.

  • 🔹 Performs best in high volatility – It doesn’t step aside when the market moves; that’s exactly when it finds its best opportunities.

  • 🔹 Suitable even for small accounts – You can start from 100 $, adjusting risk based on your profile.

  • 🔹 Emotions handed over to the algorithm – No more panic during news or fear of clicking: the EA follows its rules, without emotions.

How to get started with Gold Foundry

  1. Install the EA on MetaTrader 5
    Copy the Expert Advisor into the correct MT5 folder and restart the platform.

  2. Open the XAUUSD chart
    Set the recommended timeframe for scalping (for example M1 or M5).

  3. Configure risk according to your capital

    • With 100 $, it is strongly recommended to start with conservative settings.

    • With larger capital, you may consider more aggressive settings, but always staying aware of the risk.

  4. Enable AutoTrading and let the EA work
    Gold Foundry will automatically start looking for scalping opportunities according to its internal logic.

“Sounds like a scam”… but trading is still trading

The idea of possibly doubling a 100 $ account in a single day of strong volatility might sound like a scam – and it’s good to be skeptical when you hear these numbers.
Gold Foundry was created from the experience of someone who knows the limits and dangers of automated trading very well and, for that very reason, places at the center:

  • risk management,

  • the awareness that there are no guarantees,

  • the importance of using the EA as a tool, not as a “lottery ticket.”

Results can be outstanding, but they can also be negative: the gold market is unforgiving for those who approach it lightly.

Let your money work (smartly)

If you’re tired of:

  • spending hours staring at charts,

  • entering late because of fear,

  • exiting too early because of anxiety,

  • or missing news-driven moves because you’re busy at work,

Gold Foundry can be a way to delegate execution to an algorithm, while you keep full control over settings and risk.

Let your money work for you while you take a break from your usual job.
Watch how the EA behaves in different market conditions, start with cautious settings, and only if you feel comfortable, consider gradually moving towards a more aggressive approach.

Important risk warning

Trading financial instruments, especially gold and using scalping strategies, involves a high level of risk.
You can lose part or all of your invested capital. Gold Foundry does not guarantee profits or consistent results over time. Past or backtested performance is not indicative of future results.

Always trade only with money you can afford to lose and, if necessary, consult a qualified professional before engaging in trading activities.

Final thoughts

Gold Foundry is designed for traders who want to:

  • harness the power and volatility of gold,

  • perform automatic scalping on MT5,

  • start even with smaller accounts,

  • and let an algorithm work while they focus on other things.

If you’re ready to make your money work in an intelligent and conscious way, to respect market risk, and to give automation a real chance, try Gold Foundry on MT5:
it may become your favorite trading partner when gold “goes crazy” and opportunities are everywhere.


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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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