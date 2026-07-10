Gold Grid Headge Scalper v1
- Experts
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- Version: 15.20
- Updated: 10 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Gold Grid Hedge Scalper by Intensegd is a fully automated, account-locked XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines six switchable strategies (grid scalping, intraday, swing, aggressive, SMC trend-following on FVG/Order Block retests, and custom) with auto-lot position sizing, a triple direction filter (EMA+ADX, EMA alignment, HH/HL market structure), a full protection ladder (hard SL, shared basket TP, break-even, trailing, drawdown kill-switch, daily profit target and profit lock), a high-impact news filter, prop-firm limits and an on-chart control panel — sold under a strict single-account licence with an absolute no-copy policy, and provided as a trading tool only: trading leveraged instruments carries a high risk of capital loss, past performance does not guarantee future results, and this product does not constitute investment advice.
Best Account
RAW 1:500 Capital min: 1000 USD BEST CAPITAL : 10 000 USD
1ST Test on Demo
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