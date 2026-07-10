Gold Grid Headge Scalper v1

Gold Grid Hedge Scalper by Intensegd is a fully automated, account-locked XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines six switchable strategies (grid scalping, intraday, swing, aggressive, SMC trend-following on FVG/Order Block retests, and custom) with auto-lot position sizing, a triple direction filter (EMA+ADX, EMA alignment, HH/HL market structure), a full protection ladder (hard SL, shared basket TP, break-even, trailing, drawdown kill-switch, daily profit target and profit lock), a high-impact news filter, prop-firm limits and an on-chart control panel — sold under a strict single-account licence with an absolute no-copy policy, and provided as a trading tool only: trading leveraged instruments carries a high risk of capital loss, past performance does not guarantee future results, and this product does not constitute investment advice.


Best Account 

RAW 1:500 Capital min: 1000 USD  BEST CAPITAL : 10 000 USD

1ST Test on Demo

Recommanded: VPS 

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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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IntensywnyScalperPro
Bartlomiej Mateusz Konecki
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PROMO PRICE !!! 30USD !!! PROMO PRICE   Standard 265 USD  INTENSYWNY SCALPER PRO — Complete Scalping System in One Indicator 1. Adaptive ATR-Based Targets — Works on Any Market & Timeframe Take-profit spacing and stop-loss distance are calculated from real market volatility (ATR). Switch between M1, M15 or M30+, or jump from Gold to Bitcoin to indices — the indicator instantly recalculates all levels. No manual configuration, ever. 2. Six-Level Profit Structure: Scalp, Swing & Runner Every s
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