Multi Currency Trend Strength Indicator Basic

3.25

Are you tired of having many open charts and watching many different currency pairs? M‌CTSI will monitor the strengths of 56 currency pairs and show you the best pairs to trade, no more guessing which currency is stronger/weaker, no more trading a pair that is not moving positively.

This is the BASIC version. MCTSIP is the more advanced version and can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20994

You may have many charts open trying to determine the best currency pair to trade on may timeframes, ‌M‌CTSIP can monitor currency strengths on a different timeframe to the current timeframe.

This is a essential tool in manual trading and gives the trader a advantage knowing how strong a currency really is.

  • MCTSI monitors the strengths of the following currencies : EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF.
  • Each currency's movement is measured against 7 other currencies to determine the strength.
  • This is shown in the indicator window for each currency, and will show the strongest to weakest currency.

The sensitivity can be adjusted by changing the MA values to make the indicator more or less sensitive to currency movements, and so customized to the time frame you are trading on.

Note: the indicator may not show correctly in the strategy tester, as it has to process large amounts of history data for each pair.


Technical

This indicator shows multiple individual currencies strengths as measured against all the other currencies. It measures the price movements of the applied chart currency pair comparing the base and counter currency occurring in all the other base/counter currencies and shows the strength movements. The rate of change or rate of change strength is shown and can be adjusted for sensitivity by the Moving Average numbers.


Features

  • Monitor EUR USD GBP JPY AUD NZD CAD CHF.
  • Individual currency strengths data, basic version (1-7)
  • Applied chart movement arrows, no redraw.
  • Alerting capability.


Inputs (default)

  • fast_ma = 5: fast Moving Average, always setting this input lower than [slow ] input.

  • slow_ma = 13: slow Moving Average, always setting this input higher than [fast] input.

    Note: adjusting the fast and slow inputs will make the currency strengths more sensitive to price movements.

  • width = 3: size of the chart pairs highlighted lines, setting this to 0 will remove the highlighted lines (all lines will be same size).

  • font_size = 12: size of the chart pairs index currency, setting this to 0 (zero) will make all the index text the same size.

  • timeframe = current: timeframe, 0 (current) will use the chart timeframe.

  • Alerts = true: if set to true, this will send a alert only to the trading terminal if the current chart strength has changed up/down.

  • bars = 500: the amount of bars the indicator will process and show.

    Note: setting this input to 0 (zero) will process ALL the bars in the chart and can take a long time due to the amount of data to process.

  • suffix: if broker uses suffix: example XXXXXXpro.
Reviews 5
sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.10 17:33 
 

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Are you a day/week/month trader, or even a quick scalper? MCTS will show you the best trending currencies to trade on any timeframe. By using a unique algorithm MCTS measures the strengths of individual currencies and then combines them into pairs to show you the best pairs to trade. Monitor all 8 major currencies and all 28 pairs. Monitors the strengths of the following currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD. Measure the true strength of a currency on any timeframe. Know which curre
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MCTC is the most advanced multicurrency strength indicator for day trading, that does NOT use moving averages. This versatile strength meter has many settings that can be customized to suit the day traders needs. With up to 12 customization time periods, automatic calculation and graph plotting of previous period high/low values, 2 side meters showing currency strength, pair strength, points movement, points movement from previous periods, percentage, and pressure. Clickable chart for fast switc
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rcbarlow
102
rcbarlow 2021.03.01 20:06 
 

Indicator signals late. Not worth the effort to download and install it.

David Jones
67
David Jones 2020.10.28 05:19 
 

Still trying this indicator out. Not sure about ow long in advance the signals are given. Will likely report back when I hav a full review. Thanks

Viktor Koroveshi
408
Viktor Koroveshi 2020.06.08 13:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.10 17:33 
 

Good tools

Павел
324
Павел 2018.01.22 12:51 
 

За восемь часов на семи валютных парах цена не отработала ни одного сигнала. халтура.

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