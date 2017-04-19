Multi Currency Trend Strength Indicator Basic

Are you tired of having many open charts and watching many different currency pairs? M‌CTSI will monitor the strengths of 56 currency pairs and show you the best pairs to trade, no more guessing which currency is stronger/weaker, no more trading a pair that is not moving positively.

This is the BASIC version. MCTSIP is the more advanced version and can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20994

You may have many charts open trying to determine the best currency pair to trade on may timeframes, ‌M‌CTSIP can monitor currency strengths on a different timeframe to the current timeframe.

This is a essential tool in manual trading and gives the trader a advantage knowing how strong a currency really is.

MCTSI monitors the strengths of the following currencies : EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF.

Each currency's movement is measured against 7 other currencies to determine the strength.

This is shown in the indicator window for each currency, and will show the strongest to weakest currency.

The sensitivity can be adjusted by changing the MA values to make the indicator more or less sensitive to currency movements, and so customized to the time frame you are trading on.

Note: the indicator may not show correctly in the strategy tester, as it has to process large amounts of history data for each pair.





Technical

This indicator shows multiple individual currencies strengths as measured against all the other currencies. It measures the price movements of the applied chart currency pair comparing the base and counter currency occurring in all the other base/counter currencies and shows the strength movements. The rate of change or rate of change strength is shown and can be adjusted for sensitivity by the Moving Average numbers.





Features

Monitor EUR USD GBP JPY AUD NZD CAD CHF.

EUR USD GBP JPY AUD NZD CAD CHF. Individual currency strengths data, basic version (1-7)

currency strengths data, basic version (1-7) Applied chart movement arrows , no redraw .

, . Alerting capability.





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