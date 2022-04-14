Button MA

5
The button for controlling the Moving Average indicator allows you to easily change the indicator period directly on the chart using the mouse wheel. There is no need to switch the screen from the chart to the indicator settings many times. Now you can control the indicator period with the mouse. Just click on the button and scroll the mouse wheel to increase or decrease the Moving Average period. The button can be placed in any convenient place, fixed and used with one click. You can set several indicators on one chart and manage them individually or all at once. The interface is as convenient as possible and practically does not require manual intervention. This component is ideal for those who often use the Moving Average indicator in their trading strategy. 
Can work constantly on the chart! Does not work in the tester! 
Installation:

- Set "Button_MA" to the chart. A button will appear to control the indicator and the line itself. You can set several indicators in one window, a button will be created for each one. 

- The buttons appear in a row, one after the other, but you can move them to any convenient place on the main chart. Once the buttons are fixed in place, they cannot be moved.

- When the button is pressed, the control mode of the corresponding indicator is activated. At the same time, the graph scrolling mode is disabled. When the mouse scrolls forward, the MA period increases, backward-decreases. If several buttons are pressed, then several indicators change at once. When the button is turned off, the indicator stops changing, and the chart scrolling mode is restored.

- When changing the period of the chart, the buttons are again placed in a row, in the initial position. At the same time, the other settings are not changed.

- Unlike oscillators, there is one software limitation for moving averages: each line (except the first one) must be renamed in the settings when it is created, or any parameter must be changed. This is due to the prohibition in MT5 to load the same indicators on the chart in one window. 

The price is minimal while the product is at the testing stage! In the future, the price will be increased!

Parameters:

"MOVING AVERAGE PARAMETERS"

Name Button - when installing 2 or more MA on one chart, you need to rename the line.

"Initial Period MA" - this period is set by default when switching chart periods or installing the indicator.

"Maximal Period MA" - you can set any maximum period.

"Step when scrolling" - the step of changing the period when scrolling.

Method MA, Price MA - parameters for calculating MA.

"Color Line" - the color of MA.

"Color Text Button" - the color of the button text.

Height of level (in points) - the distance in points to move the line up or down.

"BUTTON PARAMETERS"

Size X Button, Size Y Button - the size of the button.

Color Button, Color Text Button -the colors of the button and text.

"CART COLORS"

"Template" - enable or disable the chart color template.

"Theme" - light or dark theme.

"SAVING RESOURCES"

"Limit for Calculations" - enables or disables calculation limits. With a large amount of data, the indicator may work slowly. To avoid this, enable this function.

"Bars for Calculation (if Limit=true)" - the number of bars to calculate and change.


Reviews 1
DownTheRabbitHole
351
DownTheRabbitHole 2022.04.19 02:20 
 

The 1.0 Version is a little buggy, which isn't major... many of us can work around these types of issues. I did have to switch up my mouse, so if you're having trouble thinking it's not working try another mouse or mouse pad, I'm hopeful more mice* will eventually work as time goes on. The moving average works well, I am currently using it on Chart... 20,50,100 MA, I thoroughly enjoy the scroll feature, I believe it to be innovative and I think it's a fresh concept, hope my review helps others go deeper down the rabbit hole.

Recommended products
Italo Trend Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
4.9 (10)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Montecarlo forecast
Giuseppe Pajusco
Indicators
Description of the MonteCarloBands Indicator The   MonteCarloBands   indicator is a forward-looking analytical tool that employs the Monte Carlo method to project potential future price scenarios of a financial asset. It appears as a set of five percentile bands extending into the future, visualizing a "probability cone" based on the historical behavior of the market. Visual Appearance: P50 (Median) : Solid green line at the center, representing the expected median path P25 and P75 : Two orange
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Indicators
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
GDS Renko Gold Dollar
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Gold Dollar XAUUSD Renko Macro Pressure Context for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Gold Dollar is a premium MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who analyze XAUUSD with Renko charts and want to compare gold movement with US dollar pressure. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict gold price movement. It provides a visual context layer that helps the trader understand whether gold-side pressure or dollar-side pressure appears more dominant in the current mark
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Multi Hull MA Color with Envelopes
Md Golam Murshed
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator Description 4 Hull MA Color + Envelopes is a powerful trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines four Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with Moving Average Envelopes to clearly identify market direction, trend strength, and potential reversal or pullback zones. This indicator is designed to reduce noise, react quickly to price movement, and provide a clean visual structure for professional trading.   Key Features   4 Hull Moving Averages (20, 50, 100, 200) Automatic color change
FREE
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5
Atsushi Katayama
Indicators
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that brings multi-timeframe trend direction, relative strength and ATR-based volatility together in one dashboard. It helps you review the current market environment before making a discretionary decision or using another trading system. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It does not display entry arrows, take-profit levels, stop-loss levels, win rates or profit forecasts. Main features Classifies each se
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
CV MACD color Indicator
Calogero Vella
Indicators
The CV MACD Indicator is a modern and professional momentum indicator designed to analyze trend strength, market direction and potential reversals. By combining the MACD line, signal line and histogram, the indicator helps traders identify market momentum and high-quality trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Features: Precise MACD momentum analysis Early trend reversal detection Clear histogram for market strength visualization Adjustable Fast, Slow and Signal periods Visual Buy & S
FREE
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator, based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; to determine any trend, it is
FREE
Smart SMC Matrix
Mykhailo Karpiuk
Indicators
SMC Trend Matrix FREE (v3.15) — Professional Multi-Timeframe Analytical Hub SMC Trend Matrix FREE is a high-performance analytical tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to filter out market noise and identify high-probability institutional supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes simultaneously. Version 3.15 is a massive upgrade from v2.73, focusing on execution speed, UI/UX, and professional market structure analysis. The Core Algorithm The indicator utilizes
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Indicators
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
MultiTP ladder
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Utilities
Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Multi Tp Ladder  free demo version  on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download:   MultiTP ladder     How to install the trial: Download the       MultiTP ladder     file above. In MetaTrader:   File → Open Data Folder →   MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then   restart MetaTrader . The trial is fully functional for 12  hours per demo account . To reset the trial period   (demo accounts only): MetaTrader →
MACD LevelTrader MT5
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader MT5   создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.  Важно   перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell              5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD +   SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестиру
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Indicators
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
ATR SuperTrend
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
A ‘Supertrend’ indicator is one, which can give you precise buy or sell signal in a trending market.  As the name suggests, ‘Supertrend’ is a trend-following indicator just like moving averages and MACD (moving average convergence divergence). It is plotted on prices and their placement indicates the current trend. The Supertrend indicator is a trend following overlay on your trading chart, much like a moving average, that shows you the current trend direction. The indicator works well in a tren
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Visual Supertrend indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Supertrend is a trend-following indicator based on Average True Range (ATR). The calculation of its single line combines trend detection and volatility. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and to position stops.
EA20 Tanin Ichimoku Cloud
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
TANIN ICHIMOKU CLOUD (EA20): The Ultimate Trend Rider & Prop Firm Shield Trading the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system manually can be complex and emotionally draining. Are you tired of getting shaken out of massive trends by market noise? Meet EA20 Tanin Ichimoku Cloud , a fully automated trend-following system. It takes the guesswork out of Ichimoku by executing sniper entries and riding the mega trends with zero emotions.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA20_99999D_TANINCODER_598259741005 ] --
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5
Tonny Obare
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
More from author
Button CCI
Aleksandr Kononov
Indicators
Finally, the interface has become convenient. Now you can control the indicator period with the mouse. Just click on the button and scroll the mouse wheel to increase or decrease the CCI period. The button can be placed in any convenient place, fixed and used with one click. You can set several indicators on one chart and manage them individually or all at once. A simple installation on the chart allows you not to worry about renaming or changing the parameters of each indicator, the automatic
FREE
Standard Scroller
Aleksandr Kononov
Utilities
The utility controls any parameter of any indicator by scrolling the mouse wheel. You can install this utility and change the interface of any indicator from the standard terminal delivery . For custom indicators, as well as those purchased on the "Market", there is a Universal Scroller utility. Principle of operation The utility controls one of the parameters that you choose by changing it by scrolling the mouse wheel. Scroll mode activation is enabled by hovering the cursor over the button,
FREE
Dynamic Double Moving Averages
Aleksandr Kononov
4 (1)
Indicators
Moving averages change on the move. The indicator automatically selects the period for calculating moving averages. The more directional the movement, the longer the averaging period. When the trend slows down, the period of the moving averages decreases and they become faster. This allows you to react faster to a trend change.  The indicator works well in a trend or at a trend reversal point. In the sideways direction, the indicator can be used the other way around, for example, when a fast m
FREE
Regressor
Aleksandr Kononov
1 (1)
Indicators
Dynamic channel. The channel width automatically changes depending on the price movement. The greater the deviation from the middle of the channel, the wider the boundaries become. The indicator adjusts to the movements on the chart section you set (the "Bars for calculations" parameter). Accordingly, if the price has made a sharp fluctuation at a given interval, the channel will expand, expecting further strong fluctuations. That is, its parameters will always correspond to the current market
FREE
Universal Scroller
Aleksandr Kononov
Utilities
The utility controls any parameter of any indicator by scrolling the mouse wheel. If you have bought or rented an indicator, you can change its interface using this utility. Any indicator that has at least one integer parameter is suitable for this.  If you first want to try how it works, download the free Standart Scroller indicator to control the indicators from the standard terminal delivery.  Principle of operation The utility controls one of the parameters that you choose by changing it
Filter:
DownTheRabbitHole
351
DownTheRabbitHole 2022.04.19 02:20 
 

The 1.0 Version is a little buggy, which isn't major... many of us can work around these types of issues. I did have to switch up my mouse, so if you're having trouble thinking it's not working try another mouse or mouse pad, I'm hopeful more mice* will eventually work as time goes on. The moving average works well, I am currently using it on Chart... 20,50,100 MA, I thoroughly enjoy the scroll feature, I believe it to be innovative and I think it's a fresh concept, hope my review helps others go deeper down the rabbit hole.

Reply to review