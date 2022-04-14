The button for controlling the Moving Average indicator allows you to easily change the indicator period directly on the chart using the mouse wheel. There is no need to switch the screen from the chart to the indicator settings many times. Now you can control the indicator period with the mouse. Just click on the button and scroll the mouse wheel to increase or decrease the Moving Average period. The button can be placed in any convenient place, fixed and used with one click. You can set several indicators on one chart and manage them individually or all at once. The interface is as convenient as possible and practically does not require manual intervention. This component is ideal for those who often use the Moving Average indicator in their trading strategy.

Can work constantly on the chart! Does not work in the tester!

Installation:





- Set "Button_MA" to the chart. A button will appear to control the indicator and the line itself. You can set several indicators in one window, a button will be created for each one.





- The buttons appear in a row, one after the other, but you can move them to any convenient place on the main chart. Once the buttons are fixed in place, they cannot be moved.





- When the button is pressed, the control mode of the corresponding indicator is activated. At the same time, the graph scrolling mode is disabled. When the mouse scrolls forward, the MA period increases, backward-decreases. If several buttons are pressed, then several indicators change at once. When the button is turned off, the indicator stops changing, and the chart scrolling mode is restored.





- When changing the period of the chart, the buttons are again placed in a row, in the initial position. At the same time, the other settings are not changed.





- Unlike oscillators, there is one software limitation for moving averages: each line (except the first one) must be renamed in the settings when it is created, or any parameter must be changed. This is due to the prohibition in MT5 to load the same indicators on the chart in one window.





The price is minimal while the product is at the testing stage! In the future, the price will be increased!





Parameters:





"MOVING AVERAGE PARAMETERS"





Name Button - when installing 2 or more MA on one chart, you need to rename the line.





"Initial Period MA" - this period is set by default when switching chart periods or installing the indicator.





"Maximal Period MA" - you can set any maximum period.





"Step when scrolling" - the step of changing the period when scrolling.





Method MA, Price MA - parameters for calculating MA.





"Color Line" - the color of MA.





"Color Text Button" - the color of the button text.





Height of level (in points) - the distance in points to move the line up or down.





"BUTTON PARAMETERS"





Size X Button, Size Y Button - the size of the button.





Color Button, Color Text Button -the colors of the button and text.





"CART COLORS"





"Template" - enable or disable the chart color template.





"Theme" - light or dark theme.





"SAVING RESOURCES"





"Limit for Calculations" - enables or disables calculation limits. With a large amount of data, the indicator may work slowly. To avoid this, enable this function.





"Bars for Calculation (if Limit=true)" - the number of bars to calculate and change.



