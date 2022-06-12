Standard Scroller

The utility controls any parameter of any indicator by scrolling the mouse wheel. You can install this utility and change the interface of any indicator from the standard terminal delivery. For custom indicators, as well as those purchased on the "Market", there is a Universal Scroller utility.

Principle of operation

The utility controls one of the parameters that you choose by changing it by scrolling the mouse wheel. Scroll mode activation is enabled by hovering the cursor over the button, or by clicking on it. The button is set on the chart automatically. All indicators that have at least one integer parameter are suitable for this utility.

Installation

  • Load your indicator on the chart, remember the value of the parameter you want to control. It must be an integer.
  • Load the "Standard Scroller" onto the chart. In the settings window, synchronize both indicators - to do this, enter the value from your indicator in the Parameter field. For example, if your indicator has the parameter you selected equal to 14, set Parameter 14 in the "Standard Scroller" settings.
  • Click OK. After the button appears on the chart, you can drag it to any convenient place, it will remember its location.
  • The indicator is ready for use. Just hover over the button!

Application

Hover the cursor over the button and spin the mouse wheel. The parameter you select will increase or decrease with the step you set in the settings window. At the same time, the scrolling mode of the graph itself is disabled. To deactivate the indicator scroll mode and restore the chart scroll mode, remove the cursor from the button. You can change the name of the button, its color and size.
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