Universal Scroller

The utility controls any parameter of any indicator by scrolling the mouse wheel. If you have bought or rented an indicator, you can change its interface using this utility. Any indicator that has at least one integer parameter is suitable for this. 

If you first want to try how it works, download the free Standart Scroller indicator to control the indicators from the standard terminal delivery. 

Principle of operation

The utility controls one of the parameters that you choose by changing it by scrolling the mouse wheel. Scroll mode activation is enabled by hovering the cursor over the button, or by clicking on it. The button is set on the chart automatically. For indicators with long loading, use the scroll mode by pressing the button. In this mode, the indicator will load only after the button is turned off.

Installation

  1. Load your indicator on the chart, remember the value of the parameter you want to control. It must be an integer.
  2. Upload the Universal Scroller to the chart. In the settings window, synchronize both indicators - to do this, enter the value from your indicator in the Parameter field. For example, if your indicator has the parameter you selected equal to 14, set Parameter 14 in the Universal Scroller settings.
  3. Click OK. After the button appears on the chart, you can drag it to any convenient place, it will remember its location.
  4. The indicator is ready for use. Just hover over the button!

Application

Hover the cursor over the button and spin the mouse wheel. The parameter you select will increase or decrease with the step you set in the settings window. At the same time, the scrolling mode of the graph itself is disabled. To deactivate the indicator scroll mode and restore the chart scroll mode, remove the cursor from the button. You can change the name of the button, its color and size.

Attention! If Universal Scroller deletes your indicator, but does not load it back, then move the file of your indicator to the "Examples" folder. 

With the next updates, the price will be increased:

  • After adding the function of managing one of several indicators on one chart - $ 40.
  • After adding the function of managing multiple indicators on one chart - $ 50.
  • After adding the ability to manage other parameters $ 60.
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VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Button CCI
Aleksandr Kononov
Indicators
Finally, the interface has become convenient. Now you can control the indicator period with the mouse. Just click on the button and scroll the mouse wheel to increase or decrease the CCI period. The button can be placed in any convenient place, fixed and used with one click. You can set several indicators on one chart and manage them individually or all at once. A simple installation on the chart allows you not to worry about renaming or changing the parameters of each indicator, the automatic
FREE
Standard Scroller
Aleksandr Kononov
Utilities
The utility controls any parameter of any indicator by scrolling the mouse wheel. You can install this utility and change the interface of any indicator from the standard terminal delivery . For custom indicators, as well as those purchased on the "Market", there is a Universal Scroller utility. Principle of operation The utility controls one of the parameters that you choose by changing it by scrolling the mouse wheel. Scroll mode activation is enabled by hovering the cursor over the button,
FREE
Dynamic Double Moving Averages
Aleksandr Kononov
4 (1)
Indicators
Moving averages change on the move. The indicator automatically selects the period for calculating moving averages. The more directional the movement, the longer the averaging period. When the trend slows down, the period of the moving averages decreases and they become faster. This allows you to react faster to a trend change.  The indicator works well in a trend or at a trend reversal point. In the sideways direction, the indicator can be used the other way around, for example, when a fast m
FREE
Regressor
Aleksandr Kononov
1 (1)
Indicators
Dynamic channel. The channel width automatically changes depending on the price movement. The greater the deviation from the middle of the channel, the wider the boundaries become. The indicator adjusts to the movements on the chart section you set (the "Bars for calculations" parameter). Accordingly, if the price has made a sharp fluctuation at a given interval, the channel will expand, expecting further strong fluctuations. That is, its parameters will always correspond to the current market
FREE
Button MA
Aleksandr Kononov
5 (1)
Utilities
The button for controlling the Moving Average indicator allows you to easily change the indicator period directly on the chart using the mouse wheel. There is no need to switch the screen from the chart to the indicator settings many times. Now you can control the indicator period with the mouse. Just click on the button and scroll the mouse wheel to increase or decrease the Moving Average period. The button can be placed in any convenient place, fixed and used with one click. You can set sever
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