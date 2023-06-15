Pivot Point Detector

5
Th indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps identify significant changes in price trends and filter out minor price fluctuations. It is used to highlight price swings and provide a clearer picture of market movements. The Pivots are found by checking if a certain candle is the highest/lowest in a given number of candles that come before and after it. This indicator has only one input, its period. The Higher the period, the more strict the indicator is about what constitutes a Pivot. This indicator an be useful in the following ways:

1. Identification of Price Swings: This indicator marks the peaks and troughs of price movements, filtering out noise and focusing on larger price swings.

2. Visualization of Trends and Reversals: This indicator provides a visual representation of price trends and reversals. By identifying the swing highs and lows, it creates a series of visuals that form a pattern on the chart. Traders can easily identify the direction of the prevailing trend based on Price action shown. High highs and Higher lows signify an up trend, and lower highs and lower lows signify a down trend. 

3. Filtering Noise and Consolidation: One of the key benefits of this indicator is its ability to filter out minor price fluctuations, noise, and sideways consolidation. By focusing on significant price swings, it helps traders see the broader trend and potential trading opportunities.

4. Support and Resistance Levels: This indicator can also be used to identify potential support and resistance levels. When the price breaks through a previous swing high or low marked by the Pivot Points, it could signal a breakout and the establishment of a new support or resistance level.

5: High Highs and Higher Lows: It helps traders quickly identify price action patterns.

It's important to note that this indicator should not be used in isolation and is best utilized as part of a comprehensive trading strategy. It provides a simplified view of price swings and helps traders identify trends and important levels, but it does not provide specific buy or sell signals. As with any technical indicator, it is recommended to combine it with other analysis techniques for more accurate decision-making.


Reviews 2
alf2016
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alf2016 2024.02.24 17:25 
 

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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This strategy offers a disciplined and systematic approach to capitalize on price movements after periods of consolidation, presenting an excellent opportunity for profit generation. The strategy provides well-defined entry triggers based on price breakouts above resistance or breakdowns below support levels. This clarity allows for precise execution and eliminates guesswork, ensuring timely and efficient trades. In contrast to numerous other programs available in the mql5 market, this strateg
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This strategy offers a disciplined and systematic approach to capitalize on price movements after periods of consolidation, presenting an excellent opportunity for profit generation. The strategy provides well-defined entry triggers based on price breakouts above resistance or breakdowns below support levels. This clarity allows for precise execution and eliminates guesswork, ensuring timely and efficient trades. In contrast to numerous other programs available in the mql5 market, this strateg
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Ed_ Edward
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Ed_ Edward 2025.03.06 02:26 
 

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alf2016
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alf2016 2024.02.24 17:25 
 

guter Indikator in Zusammenarbeit und Auswertung anderer Indikatoren

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