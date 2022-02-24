Regressor

1
Dynamic channel. The channel width automatically changes depending on the price movement. The greater the deviation from the middle of the channel, the wider the boundaries become. The indicator adjusts to the movements on the chart section you set (the "Bars for calculations" parameter). Accordingly, if the price has made a sharp fluctuation at a given interval, the channel will expand, expecting further strong fluctuations. That is, its parameters will always correspond to the current market situation.
The channel is not intended for historical data analysis! To check its operability, run it in the tester!
The channel both widens and narrows, depending on the previous movements. These movements depend on the "Period" parameter. If you set "Bars for calculations"=200, then the channel will adjust to the movements for the last 200 bars. The upper and lower boundaries of the channel will approach or move away, depending on the largest deviation of the previous movements for the "period". Accordingly, the more the price deviated earlier from the middle line, the wider the channel will be, and with a calmer movement, the channel narrows. At the same time, the very essence of the channel has remained the same - the boundaries average deviations from the mean line (TSF), but the speed of averaging depends on the rate of price change. The faster the price approaches the border of the channel, the faster it expands.

You can use it as a regular channel, without automatic expansion. To do this, set the "Speed" parameter to the "Fixed" position and manually set the channel width using the "Width Channel" parameter.

Parameters:

" Bars to Draw" - the number of history bars to display the indicator. You can reduce the number of bars to draw the channel so as not to clutter the chart window. "Bars to Draw" should be more than "Period" by 2 times. It also helps to reduce the load on processor resources.
" Bars for calculations" - the number of bars to calculate the channel. This parameter sets the depth for analyzing historical data. The maximum number of bars is 400. It is this segment that determines the width of the channel. For clarity, the middle line is tinted on it and the beginning is marked with a vertical line. When in contact with the price, the borders on this site are also tinted. To check the operation of the indicator in real time, run it in the tester!
" Speed" - the parameter determines the rate of change in the channel width. There are 4 options:
  1. "Fixed" - the channel boundaries are not adjusted to the movements, but are fixed at a given width. The channel width can be set using the "Width Channel" parameter
  2. "Slow" - slow. If there was a sharp movement on a given section of the chart, and then a calm one immediately began, then the channel boundaries will slowly narrow after expansion. The same thing if a sharp movement has started, then the borders will expand slowly.
  3. "Medium" - average.
  4. "Fast" - fast.
" Width Channel (if Fixed)" - when the "Fixed" parameter is enabled, you can manually set the channel width. The change step from 0.01
" Template" - is the ability to enable or disable the template for the chart.
" Theme" - Dark or Light.
"Regression_Price", "Up_Line_Price", "Down_Line_Price" - calculation of lines can be changed by parameters: PRICE_CLOSE, PRICE_OPEN, PRICE_HIGH, PRICE_LOW, PRICE_MEDIAN, PRICE_TYPICAL, PRICE_WEIGHTED.

" Vertical_Line_Color" - is the color of the line that limits the number of bars to calculate. You can make clrNONE colorless.

" Notifications" - the function of sending messages to the mobile terminal. To do this, enter your mobile terminal ID in the "Notifications" settings in the terminal with the indicator installed.

The first copy is for $ 100, then the price will be increased.


Filter:
Viktor Kononov
118
Viktor Kononov 2022.03.13 16:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

julian karpet
184
julian karpet 2022.03.01 22:37 
 

Is not this a duplicate indicator? Create new ideas. Thankful

Aleksandr Kononov
3019
Reply from developer Aleksandr Kononov 2022.03.01 22:43
No, there is a slightly different way of calculating. The borders are smoother and automatic adjustment to the price movement is added.
Reply to review