KT Risk Reward MT5

KT Risk Reward shows the risk-reward ratio by comparing the distance between the stop-loss/take-profit level to the entry-level. The risk-reward ratio, also known as the R/R ratio, is a measure that compares the potential trade profit with loss and depicts as a ratio.

It assesses the reward (take-profit) of a trade by comparing the risk (stop loss) involved in it. The relationship between the risk-reward values yields another value that determines if it is worth taking a trade or not.





Features



A very convenient tool to quickly know the risk-reward ratio in advance before opening a trading position.

It allows the quick identification of entry-level by syncing it with the current price.

Entirely customizable, i.e., you can change the font size, colors, and chart corner to display the risk-reward ratio.



Formula Used