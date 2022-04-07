ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 April 2022
- Activations: 10
It's a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner for our indicator - ACB Breakout Arrows. With default settings, it scans for the buy/sell signals on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently.
Features
- It can scan 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart.
- Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a single click.
- Easy drag n drop anywhere on the chart.
- Real-time alerts with popup, sound, push-notifications and email alerts.
Input Parameters
- Signal sensitivity for ACB Breakout Arrows.
- Symbols: Insert the symbols to scan.
- Refresh History: Download and refresh the history data if found distorted or incomplete.
- Select the Time-frames to scan.
- Alert Settings
- Colors and Font size for the panel.