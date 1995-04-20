FiboArrows

This indicator identifies market structure breakouts using ZigZag-based swing points and confirmation blocks. When price breaks above a bullish block or below a bearish block, it generates a BUY/SELL signal and automatically draws Fibonacci levels for entry, stop-loss, and targets.
Built-in alerts notify you instantly when a valid breakout forms, making it useful both as a stand-alone tool or as a powerful addition to any existing strategy.

Since this tool relies on ZigZag structure, some historical levels may recalculate as new highs or lows form. This is normal ZigZag behavior and does not affect real-time breakout alerts.
