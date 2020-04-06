Battle of the Somme MT4

Battle of the Somme - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.


This EA uses the trench logic, looking for the strong and weak points of the market to initiate trades in favor of the market that we will call "offensive trades" or looking for strong points to make a "trench" and prepare to defend ourselves from the market attack.

Logically, as in any market, the same as in trench warfare, most of the market is carried out with minor operations that look for market weaknesses to carry out an offensive or to regroup forces after a break in lines.


This situation leads us to two different algorithms, an offensive one that allows us to move forward and consolidate positions as our first positions consolidate territory.

And another defensive taking advantage of the best points to group our position and repel the enemy incursion


The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm used, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.

The system is very intuitive and you only have to adjust the distances to adapt to the volatility and moment.

Battle of the Somme it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    
You can download the demo and test it yourself.


Battle of the Somme it Is the trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !    


  •  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
    • Stress-tests on historical data.
      • Fully automatic.
        • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
          • Fast VPS a most.


          Input parameters:


          Magic Number of the EA  :One different number for pair.

          Distance to next TRENCH level: It marks the ideal distance between the defensive lines, this distance is variable depending on the terrain and the correction factors.

          Correct factor TRENCH level. It marks us if the lines narrow or increase progressively, managing to optimize the distance and the risk of the account

          Distance to the next level of OFFENSIVE: It marks the distance between the first units and the rear, which allows us to consolidate positions already taken.

          MIN LOT, INITIAL  LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT  :  MIN LOT, INITIAL  LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT.


          Therefore, this system tries to read the market battlefield by adapting our operations to the theater of operations of the pair to be operated.


          The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double  lot of the field and depending on whether the market initiates a breakout or a pullback it will go performing operations with different lots.



          ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

          I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

          I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

           Try the demo now!

