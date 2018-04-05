Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading MT4

Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD

Are you looking for a reliable strategy to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods? Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management.

Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for sustainability and growth, making it ideal for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges.

🚀 Why Choose Gold Trend Breakout EA?

  • Sniper-Like Precision: Identifies optimal pullback zones in established trends to enter exactly when momentum kicks in.

  • Volatility-Adaptive Safety: The Stop Loss is not static; it adapts dynamically to market volatility. This gives your trade room to breathe while protecting your capital.

  • No Dangerous Methods: No Grid. No Martingale. Every trade has a Stop Loss.

  • Smart Time Management: Features an intelligent time-based exit system. The EA knows when a trade has lost its momentum and closes it to free up margin and reduce exposure.

🏆 Broker Selection & Performance (Important)

For a Breakout strategy on Gold, Spreads and Execution Speed are critical. A poor broker can turn a winning trade into a losing one due to slippage.

To help you get the exact same results as our live signals, I have listed the high-performance brokers I personally use and trust. 👉 Please visit my Bio to access the recommended broker list.

📊 Key Features

  • 3 Trading Styles built-in:

    • 🛡️ Conservative: High-precision, lower frequency (Best for large capital).

    • ⚖️ Moderate: The perfect balance of risk and reward (Recommended).

    • ⚔️ Aggressive: Maximum opportunity capture (For volatility lovers).

  • Auto-Lot Risk Management: Define your risk (e.g., 1% per trade), and the EA calculates the lot size automatically.

  • Info-Panel: Sleek on-screen dashboard displays real-time statistics and account health.

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Also effective on trending Indices (US30, NAS100).

  • Timeframe: M15 (Primary), H1, or H4.

  • Minimum Balance: $200 (ECN/Low Spread broker highly recommended).

  • VPS: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

🛠️ How to Set Up

  1. Open the XAUUSD chart on your recommended timeframe (e.g., M15).

  2. Drag and drop the EA onto the chart.

  3. Select your risk mode (e.g., Moderate) and Risk % (e.g., 1.0).

  4. Enable "Algo Trading" and sit back.

Author's Note: Gold is the most volatile asset in the market. Do not trade it with static, outdated bots. Use a system designed to harness that volatility.

📥 Download the FREE Demo now and backtest the power of the Breakout!


