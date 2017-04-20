Trendline Magic

Multi Feature Robot suit for trading in semi automatic mode.

The robot uses Heiken Ashi indicator to form signals. It provides two options for trades.

1. Heiken Ashi trade - use signal trade for buy and sell.

2. Reverse trade - use Heiken Ashi stop loss for buy stop and sell stop.

Also, provide additional feature for a trader which is:

3. Trend line trade - use trend line for buy and sell.

This trend line trade feature is not for fully automated trading because it needs trend line input. Trader creates a trend line as needed then turns Trade trend line on.





Automatic Trade

To trade automatically, just set the parameter and then run as normal. This trade uses Heiken Ashi only .

A trader needs to find a suitable chart of currency pair and align the parameter to match its historical data. Then, you can trade.

Please keep in mind that most currency pairs reject the Heiken Ashi indicator, as there is much noise on the midway to activate a stop loss.

So you need to monitor it closely. However, it could be good for trading on this suitable chart.





Semi Automatic Trade

The best way to trade with Heiken Ashi indicator is a Semi Automatic mode. It requires a plan for trading:

Entry strategies use the Reverse Heiken Ashi trade/trend line trade/Heiken Ashi trade.

Exit strategies use trend line stop loss/trend line take profit/HA stop loss/SAR stop loss.





Trading based on trend lines

Create a trend line as needed, the robot will modify color to "YELLOW", "RED" or "AQUA". The "Yellow line" - for break trade level. The "Red line" - for resistance means a sell level. The "Aqua line" - for support means a buy level. A trend line changing color to "Yellow" means changing a trend line to break a trade. A trend line changing color from "Yellow" means changing a trend line to resistance/support. Turning on Trendline Trade lets the EA send an order when an appropriate line is reached.





Live menu on the chart

HEIKEN ASHI TRADE ON/OFF - turn on/off HEIKEN ASHI TRADE MODE. HEINEN ASHI REVERSE ON/OFF - turn on/off HEIKEN ASHI REVERSE TRADE MODE. TRENDLINE TRADE ON/OFF - turn on/off TRENDLINE TRADE MODE. HEIKEN ASHI STOPLOSS ON/OFF - turn on/off HEIKEN ASHI STOPLOSS. SAR STOPLOSS ON/OFF - turn on/off SAR STOPLOSS. TRENDLINE TAKEPROFIT ON/OFF - turn on/off TRENDLINE TAKEPROFIT (the robot uses a yellow trend line as a take profit level of buy/sell order). TRENDLINE STOPLOSS ON/OFF - turn on/off TRENDLINE STOPLOSS (the robot uses a red and aqua trend lines for a stop loss level of buy/sell order).

In the stop loss selection: If select SAR STOPLOSS and HEIKEN ASHI STOPLOSS, the robot selects the nearest one. However, TRENDLINE STOPLOSS cannot be used together with HEIKEN ASHI STOP LOSS or SAR STOPLOSS because the trend line can move up or down.

In automatic trade mode all of them could use together. The EA provides separate magic numbers. Only trend line trading allows you to use a custom magic number, since it is open for manual trade. Besides, other signal can be allowed for the stop loss or take profit system.





Parameters

HEIKEN ASHI TRADE (YES/NO) - auto trade with Heiken-Ashi module.

REVERSE HEIKEN ASHI TRADE (YES/NO) - auto trade with reverse module.

LOTS for HEIKEN ASHI TRADE = 0.01 - lot size for trading Heiken-Ashi module.

LOTS for REVERSE TRADE = 0.02 - lot size for trading in reverse module.

LOTS for TRENDLINE TRADE = 0.20 - lot size for trading in trend line module.

SELECT OPTION TO STOPLOSS FOR TRADE =PIP_SL - the stop loss option to be applied for robot's stop loss.

SELECT OPTION TO TAKEPROFIT FOR TRADE=PIP_TP - the take profit option to be applied for robot's take profit.

MAGIC NUMBER FOR MANUAL TRADE = 0 - unique number for trendline module (if select 0, stop loss module will be applied to all magic numbers).

TARGET = 3000 - target for each trade in pips.

STOPLOSS = 350 - stop loss in pips for each trade of reverse module.

STEP = 2 - step in pips.

BREAK EVEN IN PIP =50 - break even in pips.

TRAILING STOP IN PIP =350 - trailing stop loss in pips.

HEIKEN ASHI OFFSET = 50 - offset level for Heiken-Ashi trade module from the signal level.

TREND LINE OFFSET = 100 - offset level for trend line trade module from the trend line level.

iFONT_SIZE = 9 - font size.

TIMEFRAME FOR TRENDLINE TRADE=PERIOD_M1 - the timeframe to control trend-line trade module.

TIMEFRAME FOR HEIKEN-ASHI TRADE=PERIOD_CURRENT - the timeframe to control Heiken-Ashi trade module.

TIMEFRAME FOR REVERSE TRADE=PERIOD_CURRENT - the timeframe to control reverse trade module.

TIMEFRAME FOR SAR STOPLOSS=PERIOD_H4 - the timeframe to apply in Palabolic-Sar stop loss calculation.

TIMEFRAME FOR HA STOPLOSS=PERIOD_H4 - the timeframe to apply in Heiken-Ashi's stop loss calculation.



