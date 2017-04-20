Trendline Magic

5

Multi Feature Robot suit for trading in semi automatic mode.

The robot uses Heiken Ashi indicator to form signals. It provides two options for trades.

1. Heiken Ashi trade - use signal trade for buy and sell.

2. Reverse trade - use Heiken Ashi stop loss for buy stop and sell stop.

Also, provide additional feature for a trader which is:

3. Trend line trade - use trend line for buy and sell.

This trend line trade feature is not for fully automated trading because it needs trend line input. Trader creates a trend line as needed then turns Trade trend line on.


Automatic Trade

To trade automatically, just set the parameter and then run as normal. This trade uses Heiken Ashi only.

A trader needs to find a suitable chart of currency pair and align the parameter to match its historical data. Then, you can trade.

Please keep in mind that most currency pairs reject the Heiken Ashi indicator, as there is much noise on the midway to activate a stop loss.

So you need to monitor it closely. However, it could be good for trading on this suitable chart.


Semi Automatic Trade

The best way to trade with Heiken Ashi indicator is a Semi Automatic mode. It requires a plan for trading:

  • Entry strategies use the Reverse Heiken Ashi trade/trend line trade/Heiken Ashi trade.
  • Exit strategies use trend line stop loss/trend line take profit/HA stop loss/SAR stop loss.


Trading based on trend lines

  1. Create a trend line as needed, the robot will modify color to "YELLOW", "RED" or "AQUA".
  2. The "Yellow line" - for break trade level.
  3. The "Red line" - for resistance means a sell level.
  4. The "Aqua line" - for support means a buy level.
  5. A trend line changing color to "Yellow" means changing a trend line to break a trade.
  6. A trend line changing color from "Yellow" means changing a trend line to resistance/support.
  7. Turning on Trendline Trade lets the EA send an order when an appropriate line is reached.


Live menu on the chart

  1. HEIKEN ASHI TRADE ON/OFF - turn on/off HEIKEN ASHI TRADE MODE.
  2. HEINEN ASHI REVERSE ON/OFF - turn on/off HEIKEN ASHI REVERSE TRADE MODE.
  3. TRENDLINE TRADE ON/OFF - turn on/off TRENDLINE TRADE MODE.
  4. HEIKEN ASHI STOPLOSS ON/OFF - turn on/off HEIKEN ASHI STOPLOSS.
  5. SAR STOPLOSS ON/OFF - turn on/off SAR STOPLOSS.
  6. TRENDLINE TAKEPROFIT ON/OFF - turn on/off TRENDLINE TAKEPROFIT (the robot uses a yellow trend line as a take profit level of buy/sell order).
  7. TRENDLINE STOPLOSS ON/OFF - turn on/off TRENDLINE STOPLOSS (the robot uses a red and aqua trend lines for a stop loss level of buy/sell order).

In the stop loss selection: If select SAR STOPLOSS and HEIKEN ASHI STOPLOSS, the robot selects the nearest one. However, TRENDLINE STOPLOSS cannot be used together with HEIKEN ASHI STOP LOSS or SAR STOPLOSS because the trend line can move up or down.

In automatic trade mode all of them could use together. The EA provides separate magic numbers. Only trend line trading allows you to use a custom magic number, since it is open for manual trade. Besides, other signal can be allowed for the stop loss or take profit system.


Parameters

  • HEIKEN ASHI TRADE (YES/NO) - auto trade with Heiken-Ashi module.
  • REVERSE HEIKEN ASHI TRADE (YES/NO) - auto trade with reverse module.
  • LOTS for HEIKEN ASHI TRADE = 0.01 - lot size for trading Heiken-Ashi module.
  • LOTS for REVERSE TRADE = 0.02 - lot size for trading in reverse module.
  • LOTS for TRENDLINE TRADE = 0.20 - lot size for trading in trend line module.
  • SELECT OPTION TO STOPLOSS FOR TRADE =PIP_SL - the stop loss option to be applied for robot's stop loss.
  • SELECT OPTION TO TAKEPROFIT FOR TRADE=PIP_TP - the take profit option to be applied for robot's take profit.
  • MAGIC NUMBER FOR MANUAL TRADE = 0 - unique number for trendline module (if select 0, stop loss module will be applied to all magic numbers).
  • TARGET = 3000 - target for each trade in pips.
  • STOPLOSS = 350 - stop loss in pips for each trade of reverse module.
  • STEP = 2 - step in pips.
  • BREAK EVEN IN PIP =50 - break even in pips.
  • TRAILING STOP IN PIP =350 - trailing stop loss in pips.
  • HEIKEN ASHI OFFSET = 50 - offset level for Heiken-Ashi trade module from the signal level.
  • TREND LINE OFFSET = 100 - offset level for trend line trade module from the trend line level.
  • iFONT_SIZE = 9 - font size.
  • TIMEFRAME FOR TRENDLINE TRADE=PERIOD_M1 - the timeframe to control trend-line trade module.
  • TIMEFRAME FOR HEIKEN-ASHI TRADE=PERIOD_CURRENT - the timeframe to control Heiken-Ashi trade module.
  • TIMEFRAME FOR REVERSE TRADE=PERIOD_CURRENT - the timeframe to control reverse trade module.
  • TIMEFRAME FOR SAR STOPLOSS=PERIOD_H4 - the timeframe to apply in Palabolic-Sar stop loss calculation.
  • TIMEFRAME FOR HA STOPLOSS=PERIOD_H4 - the timeframe to apply in Heiken-Ashi's stop loss calculation.


Reviews 2
Max
1654
Max 2021.03.14 23:21 
 

super

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Max
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Max 2021.03.14 23:21 
 

super

LIN999
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LIN999 2018.04.19 11:37 
 

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