Analyst STD mt5

A smart, next-generation Analyst STD robot. Taking into account all imaginable pitfalls when testing and working in real mode. The bot can be optimized by opening prices, and work on all ticks without problems. The bot has two versions, it can successfully work both on mt4 and mt5, both on netting and hedging accounts. For those who bought one of the versions of the bot, the second one will be half price. The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably on the market. The EA uses the following concepts: trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing on the opposite signal in profit.

The bot uses two StandardDeviationChannel indicators in its work, as well as a grid of orders, without increasing the volume, this is not a martingale, this is a regular grid, although you can disable the grid in the settings and work with a series of one order.

The signal is generated when the price rebounds from the boundaries of the standard deviation channel, and for subsequent deals in the series, another StandardDeviationChannel indicator is used to confirm. When the price breaks or touches the upper limit of the standard deviation channel and then returns back - this will serve as a signal to sell, if the price breaks or touches the lower limit of the standard deviation channel, this will serve as a signal to buy.

Recommendations.
  • Works with capital from $100! Normally $500.
  • Shoulder 1:100
  • The timeframe is set in the Expert Advisor settings.
The bot has an important function - the correct calculation of risk. Any EA that optimizes without risk using a fixed lot will give obviously incorrect results. Since during optimization, parameters will be selected that will increase the balance in the initial period of history. Then everything is simple, having a large reserve of balance, and working with a fixed lot, it will be possible to go through as many stories as you like! But at the same time, launching the Expert Advisor from another place further in history, it is quite likely to leak. Therefore, the concept of risk in optimization and work is a must! In this case, Risk works like this: 1 is 1% of the deposit. The EA also has a built-in progressive optimization sorting function, that is, it is desirable to optimize using the "Custom max" mode.

Parameter overview:
  • Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
  • Lot - Lot.
  • Risk - The risk to which we enter the market is set as a percentage of losses from the total deposit.
  • LimitMaxLot - Maximum lot limit.
  • StopLoss - Stoploss.
  • TakeProfit - TakeProfit.
  • Trailing Start - trailing start level, 0 - disabled.
  • LimitOrders - Grid limit.
  • GridStep - Grid step.
  • SeriaTrendOn - We continue the series following the trend.
  • SeriaAntyTrendOn - We continue the series against the trend.
  • TFSDC - The period on which the indicator works.
  • PeriodSDC – PeriodSDC.
  • MethodSDC – MethodSDC.
  • AppliedPriceSDC AppliedPriceSDC.
  • DeviationSDC – DeviationSDC.
  • TrendTFSDC - The period on which the indicator works.
  • TrendPeriodSDC – PeriodSDC.
  • TrendMethodSDC - MethodSDC.
  • TrendAppliedPriceSDC – AppliedPriceSDC.
  • TrendDeviationSDC – DeviationSDC.


