TheChosenOne
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 October 2024
- Activations: 5
An advanced scalping expert advisor. It’s fully autonomous and trades all currency pairs and indices during any time frame however it is primarily designed to be traded on USDJPY. Built with fully customizable parameters. This EA has been designed to take advantage of the fact that markets have a natural bid.
*No Grid*
*No Martingale*
Key Features
- MultiTimeframe: Analyze multiple timeframes simultaneously for improved decision-making and trend identification.
- Customizable Times: Set tailored time zones to trade so it never trades during quiet hours
- Customizable Settings: Adjust settings to suit your trading style, allowing for optimal performance across varying market conditions.
- Prop Firms: Compatible with prop trading firms with strict drawdown rules, making it ideal for traders seeking to maximize their capital.
- Adjustable Risk: Manage your risk with adjustable parameters, ensuring you can trade confidently in different market environments.
Recommendations
- *Timeframe: Best utilized on 1-minute to 5-minute charts for maximum efficiency.
- Pairs: Suitable for major currency pairs with high liquidity (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/JPY). Performs best on USDJPY
- Broker: Any broker with low spreads and fast execution for optimal performance.
- Account Type: Recommended for ECN or STP accounts to benefit from direct market access.
- Time to trade: London Open to New York Close
- Leverage: It is recommended to use a minimum of 500 leverage for best performance
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