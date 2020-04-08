Odysseys

Odyssey is a global trend indicator. If you do not yet have your own trading strategy, you can use our ready-made trading strategy. This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of several internal algorithms. The indicator also uses the oscillator algorithm in recalculations. The indicator also calculates the oversold and overbought levels of a trading instrument. Thus, having all the necessary information, the indicator generates signals when the trend changes.

Despite the apparent simplicity of the indicator, inside it has complex analytical algorithms, with the help of which the system determines the moments of entries. The indicator gives accurate and timely entry and exit signals that appear on the current candle.

Benefits of the indicator
Work with any trading symbols;
Works on any time intervals;
