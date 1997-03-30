Viperrr EA

The profitability of this EA from the beginning of 1999 to the present day is 25,000,000%. If $10,000 had been deposited into the account on 01/01/1999, by the end of 2006 the account would have had $2.8 billion. The parameters that were used are shown in the screenshot.

EA uses 2 indicators, several types of SL, TP, TSL, and a grid.

Parameters: Lot type - Type of lot calculation: Fixed, Relative - lots per balance of $1000.

Lot Size (fixed or relative).

Stop Loss, pips (0 - OFF) - Stop loss in pips. (0 - disabled)

Stop Loss, % (0 - OFF) - Stop loss in percent. (0 - disabled)

Take Profit, pips (0 - OFF) - Take profit in pips. (0 - disabled)

Take Profit, % (0 - OFF) - Take profit in percent ( 0 - disabled)

Take Profit, dollars ( 0 - OFF) - Take profit in account currency ( 0 - disabled)

Pending Order Type: Real or Hidden

----- Grid Settings -----" - Setting grid parameters

Grid Spacing value (ATR %). - Grid step in Grid

Lot Type %ATR - Ability to change lots for grid positions: Step - Increase by the same value, Step, % - Increase by the same percentage, Multiply - Multiply by the same value

Grid Increase Value - Value to increase the lot size.

Max Trades - Maximum number of positions.

----- ATR Settings ----- - ATR indicator parameters (Timeframe and Period).

----- TSL Settings ----- - Parameters for setting Trailing Stop Loss

----- Indicator 1 Settings ----- - Settings for indicators


More from author
Simple Customizable Trade Panel
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Fast and Easy One-Click Trading This lightweight and powerful panel is built for traders who value speed , simplicity , and full customization . With just one click, you can: Buy or Sell instantly Close all open positions Place pending orders with custom distance Delete all pending orders Adjustable parameters: • Lot size • Stop Loss (in points) • Take Profit (in points) • Distance to price for pending orders The panel is fully responsive and adaptab
Awesome Account Manager
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position: Trailing stop loss. Take profit. Break-even on the amount of profit. Breakeven by time. Stop Loss Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maxi
Equity charts
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Equity charts generator creates an offline chart that draws bars corresponding to the account Equity value. The TimeFrame of the Equity chart is the same as the TimeFrame of the chart where the indicator will be placed. Input Parameters: Offline Timeframe - You can select the timeframe in minutes of the generated chart. Use opened file for adding new bars (true/false) - If set to false, a new history file is always created and bars will start drawing from the moment the indicator is placed on t
MA and Momentum EA
Mykhailo Krygin
Experts
MA and Momentum EA uses simple indicators for calculation - Moving Average and Momentum. Profit for 3 year is 757 869 %. There is no more than one trade open at a time. It is possible to enter on each buy / sell signal, closing the previous trade or wait for the open trade to be closed by SL, TP, TS or BE, so that later it will be possible to open the next trade. Input parameters: Entry Level (Points) - The level at which the buy and sell entry takes place. Magic Number - The unique number of t
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trades Settings Calculatorr
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The panel is designed to manage trading positions: to open new trades and close already opened ones. To open new trades, you can set the position LotSize, Stop Loss in points, risk in dollars or in percent, Take Profit in points or Profit in dollars, you can set the Profit/Risk parameter. It is possible to place a panel on the active chart to visually set the parameters of a new trade, select a market order or a pending one. If you fix the RR parameter, then when the Risk changes, the Profit wil
Awesome Account Manager MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position: Trailing stop loss. Take profit. Break-even on the amount of profit. Breakeven by time. Stop Loss Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maxi
Risk Calculatorr Panel MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The panel was created to manage trading positions: to open new trades and close existing ones. To open new transactions, you can set the position volume, Stop Loss in points, risk in dollars or as a percentage, Take Profit in points or Profit in dollars, you can set the Profit/Risk parameter. It is possible to place a panel on the active chart to visually set the parameters of a new transaction, select a market order or a pending one. If you fix the RR parameter, then when Risk changes, Profit w
Trades Settings Calculatorr MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The panel was created to manage trading positions: to open new trades and close existing ones. To open new transactions, you can set the position volume, Stop Loss in points, risk in dollars or as a percentage, Take Profit in points or Profit in dollars, you can set the Profit/Risk parameter. It is possible to place a panel on the active chart to visually set the parameters of a new transaction, select a market order or a pending one. If you fix the RR parameter, then when Risk changes, Profit w
Simple Customizable Trade Panel MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Fast and Easy One-Click Trading This lightweight and powerful panel is built for traders who value   speed ,   simplicity , and   full customization . With just one click, you can: Buy or Sell instantly Close all open positions Place pending orders with custom distance Delete all pending orders Adjustable parameters: • Lot size • Stop Loss (in points) • Take Profit (in points) • Distance to price for pending orders The panel is fully responsive and ad
Millenium Scalper
Mykhailo Krygin
Experts
Expert Advisor Description This scalper is based solely on price action logic — without using hedging, martingale, grids, or other high-risk methods. Trades are opened based on candle formations and key support/resistance levels. The EA has shown stable and profitable results during long-term backtesting from the year 2000 up to the present. Full backtest statistics are available in the attached report — including a Profit Factor of 2.70 , Recovery Factor of 16.20 , over 94% winning trades, and
CrownMaster Scalper
Mykhailo Krygin
Experts
CrownMaster Scalper is a powerful and fully automated trading robot designed for high-precision short-term trading using price action patterns and key price levels. It does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging — only clear, logic-based entries and exits. The EA was backtested on the Alpari broker from 2012 to 2025 using M5 timeframe with 98% modeling quality. For best results, your broker’s spread should be as low as possible . Key Features: No Martingale, Grid, or Hedging Works on any symbol an
