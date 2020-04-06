Cabbage
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 1.0
Cabbage is a scalper robot for GBPUSD, EURUSD, M1, M5, M30, H1. Place the robot on the GBPUSD or EURUSD currency pair and the robot will automatically start analyzing the market, open and close trade orders. We recommend trading on accounts with a spread of up to 7 pips. The type of quotes is 5 decimal places. The minimum deposit is $ 500.
How the robot works:
- Cabbage trades on a scalping system. The robot places a lot of orders during the day. Each order is accompanied by TakeProfit and StopLoss. The lot for each trade is determined in proportion to the size of the balance. And in the future, as the balance grows, the lot of transactions will grow.
Cabbage robot settings:
- Signals - this parameter tells the robot how exactly to analyze the market. The higher the value, the more accurately the robot will analyze the market and open more accurate deals. But there will be fewer deals.
- StopLoss - stop loss for deals.
- TakeProfit - take profit for trades.
- TrailingStop - the size of the trailing stop for tracking trades.
- Risk - the size of the lots for trades. Indicated as% of the deposit.
- spread - large spread signaling device. When the spread is more than 7 pips, the robot will tell you this.
- Magic is a unique magic number.