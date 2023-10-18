MaunaLoaBinary

Mauna loa is an indicator for binary options, programmed to get momentum reversal and recommended for manual trading

 Indicator Parameter

  • Alert = true/false
  • AlertOnBar = Current Bar / Close Bar
  • RSI Period = RSI Period
  • Slowed UPDown Movement = Used to slow the up and down movement of the RSI indicator
  • Smooth RSI Line = Used to smooth RSI lines
  • OverBought Level = RSI Overbought 
  • OverSold Level = RSI Oversold
  • Signal Filter = On/Off
  • Filter Based On = RSI Indicator / Price HILO / Extreme level OBOS
  • Arrow Type  1 = up , 2 = down 

    Recommended to use

    • Timeframe  : M5 / M15 or Higher
    • Expired Time: 1 Candle 
    • Pair: Any ( don't use at high volatility or high impact news ) 
    • Use additional indicators such as SnR / SnD or Indicator to confirm the reversal
    Default indicator settings are used for auto trading users on the M5 timeframe with an expiry of 1 candle and the M1 timeframe with an expiration of 4 candles


