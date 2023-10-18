MaunaLoaBinary
- Indicators
- Gesang Pangestu
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 18 October 2023
- Activations: 20
Mauna loa is an indicator for binary options, programmed to get momentum reversal and recommended for manual trading
Indicator Parameter
- Alert = true/false
- AlertOnBar = Current Bar / Close Bar
- RSI Period = RSI Period
- Slowed UPDown Movement = Used to slow the up and down movement of the RSI indicator
- Smooth RSI Line = Used to smooth RSI lines
- OverBought Level = RSI Overbought
- OverSold Level = RSI Oversold
- Signal Filter = On/Off
- Filter Based On = RSI Indicator / Price HILO / Extreme level OBOS
- Arrow Type : 1 = up , 2 = down
Recommended to use
- Timeframe : M5 / M15 or Higher
- Expired Time: 1 Candle
- Pair: Any ( don't use at high volatility or high impact news )
- Use additional indicators such as SnR / SnD or Indicator to confirm the reversal