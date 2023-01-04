Open BO Combiner

this indicator functions to read buffers from other custom indicators, and combine 2 signals from each indicator

Instructions 

1. you have to know the buffer up or down of the indicator you want to use

2. if the indicator is in the same folder, you just need to enter the name of the indicator in the indicator name column

    if the custom indicator is in a separate folder, you can type it in the format folder1/folder2/name indicator


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Indicators
CRT Engine – Candle Range Theory Indicator MT5 MT4 Version CRT Engine is an indicator based on the Candle Range Theory (CRT) concept. It is designed to display CRT-related elements on the chart in a structured and readable format. The indicator helps reduce manual chart marking by organizing key areas directly on the chart. Features CRT Buy and Sell setup indicationCRH and CRL levels Sweep and liquidity areas Higher timeframe CRT range Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss reference lines Risk zo
Zero Lag Trend Signal MTF
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
Zero Lag Trend Signals MT5 Zero Lag Trend Signals is a smart trend-following indicator that helps you identify market direction faster with minimal lag. Using advanced ZLEMA (Zero Lag EMA) and dynamic volatility bands, it provides clear trend visualization and precise buy/sell signals. Features • Fast trend detection (low lag) • Clear bullish & bearish trend bands • Accurate entry arrows • Built-in multi-timeframe trend panel • Non-repainting signals • Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
ArthamaraBinary
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
This indicator allows you to trade binary options . based on Bollinger bands and advanced technical analysis, this indicator is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicator is specifically for manual trading Timeframe  : M5 / M15 or Higher  Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair : Any Arrow Type : Current bar Alert : Current bar / Close Bar   INDICATOR PARAMETER BBands Period ( Custom BBands Indicator) BBands Price BBands Deviation Signal Filter ( Level 1 - 3 ) you can use Supply n demand zone  , SnR indicator , Auto
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
MaunaLoaBinary
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
Mauna loa is an indicator for binary options, programmed to get momentum reversal and recommended for manual trading   Indicator Parameter Alert = true/false AlertOnBar = Current Bar / Close Bar RSI Period = RSI Period Slowed UPDown Movement = Used to slow the up and down movement of the RSI indicator Smooth RSI Line =   Used to smooth RSI lines OverBought Level = RSI Overbought  OverSold Level = RSI Oversold Signal Filter = On/Off Filter Based On = RSI Indicator / Price HILO / Extreme level OBO
Zero Lag Trend Signal MT4
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
Zero Lag Trend Signals MT4 Zero Lag Trend Signals is a smart trend-following indicator that helps you identify market direction faster with minimal lag. Using advanced ZLEMA (Zero Lag EMA) and dynamic volatility bands, it provides clear trend visualization and precise buy/sell signals. Features • Fast trend detection (low lag) • Clear bullish & bearish trend bands • Accurate entry arrows • Built-in multi-timeframe trend panel • Non-repainting signals • Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
Malaysian SNR Detector MT4
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
Malaysian SNR (Support & Resistance) Indicator for MT4 Malaysian SNR is a support and resistance indicator designed to help traders identify key price levels on the chart. It automatically plots important zones based on market structure, making it easier to read price movements and potential reaction areas. The indicator displays support (green), resistance (red), and intermediate levels (OCL) to give a clearer view of price behavior. It is suitable for traders who rely on price action and multi
Forecast PRO MT4
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
ForecastPro is a price projection indicator based on historical pattern similarity. In simple terms, it searches for past price segments that closely resemble the current price pattern, then “borrows” the subsequent movement from that historical pattern and projects it forward. Key Features Data Source You can choose which price series is used for matching: Open, High, Low, Close, HL2, HLC3, or OHLC4. The better the source matches your analysis style, the more relevant the results. Training Data
Candle Range Theory MT4
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
CRT Engine – Candle Range Theory Indicator MT4 MT5 Version CRT Engine is an indicator based on the Candle Range Theory (CRT) concept. It is designed to display CRT-related elements on the chart in a structured and readable format. The indicator helps reduce manual chart marking by organizing key areas directly on the chart. Features CRT Buy and Sell setup indicationCRH and CRL levels Sweep and liquidity areas Higher timeframe CRT range Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss reference lines Risk zone
Malaysian SNR engine
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
Malaysian SNR (Support & Resistance) Indicator for MT5 Malaysian SNR is a support and resistance indicator designed to help traders identify key price levels on the chart. It automatically plots important zones based on market structure, making it easier to read price movements and potential reaction areas. The indicator displays support (green), resistance (red), and intermediate levels (OCL) to give a clearer view of price behavior. It is suitable for traders who rely on price action and mult
Gold PRO Scalper Engine MT5
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
Gold Scalper Pro – MT5 Indicator  Gold Scalper Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders identify important areas within the market structure, especially for XAUUSD trading. Instead of giving random entry points, the indicator focuses on highlighting potential key zones where price may react. When a signal appears, the recommended approach is to wait for the price to pull back into the entry zone before considering a trade setup. This helps traders avoid chasing price and allows f
M1 SYN Scalper Pro
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
M1 Syn Scalper Pro M1 Syn Pro Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to present structured short-term XAUUSD trading setups directly on the M1 chart. It combines multi-timeframe market filtering with clear entry, stop-loss, and take-profit visualization. If the indicator does not appear on your chart, simply right click anywhere on the MT5 chart screen and select Refresh Key Features BUY and SELL setup detection Clearly marked Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels Fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Rewa
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