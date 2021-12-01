ArthamaraBinary

This indicator allows you to trade binary options. based on Bollinger bands and advanced technical analysis, this indicator is 100% NO REPAINT.

This indicator is specifically for manual trading

  • Timeframe  : M5 / M15 or Higher 
  • Expired Time : 1 Candle
  • Pair : Any
  • Arrow Type : Current bar
  • Alert : Current bar / Close Bar  

INDICATOR PARAMETER

  • BBands Period ( Custom BBands Indicator)
  • BBands Price
  • BBands Deviation
  • Signal Filter ( Level 1 - 3 )

    you can use Supply n demand zone , SnR indicator , Auto Trendline or Channel as addition to signal confirmation





    Jon Stokes
    139
    Jon Stokes 2023.07.31 19:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Gesang Pangestu
    439
    Reply from developer Gesang Pangestu 2023.07.31 19:26
    hi, maybe what you mean by random alert is an alert on the current bar. so the alert will continue to appear when the conditions where the signal should appear. you can choose an alert on the close bar if you want a valid signal. as I have written in the description. hope this helps
    Reply to review