ArthamaraBinary
- Indicators
- Gesang Pangestu
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 10 December 2022
- Activations: 20
This indicator allows you to trade binary options. based on Bollinger bands and advanced technical analysis, this indicator is 100% NO REPAINT.
This indicator is specifically for manual trading
- Timeframe : M5 / M15 or Higher
- Expired Time : 1 Candle
- Pair : Any
- Arrow Type : Current bar
- Alert : Current bar / Close Bar
INDICATOR PARAMETER
- BBands Period ( Custom BBands Indicator)
- BBands Price
- BBands Deviation
- Signal Filter ( Level 1 - 3 )
you can use Supply n demand zone , SnR indicator , Auto Trendline or Channel as addition to signal confirmation
