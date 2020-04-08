Forex indicator is a trading system that shows the trader in the form of a line on the chart the direction of price movement. The red line indicates the downward trend movement and the blue line indicates the uptrend movement. This indicator is suitable for trading with a scalping system. When the line is blue and the price is below the line, we buy. Close the order when the price rises above the line. When the line is red and the price is above the line, we sell. We close the deal when the price is below the line. This is a very simple trading strategy that even a novice trader can trade.





Indicator parameters:

period - change the period for calculating the trend. The lower the value of the parameter, the more signals on the chart there will be. The higher the parameter value, the fewer signals there will be on the chart.

Recommendations: