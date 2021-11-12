GIA Organizer
- Utilities
- Ruddy De Jesus Saavedra
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 November 2021
- Activations: 5
If you are one of the traders who has more than one indicator window in your Metatrader chart, this tool is ideal for you.
Organizer helps you organize all indicator sub-windows automatically, keeping the chart as clean as possible. Now you can see your indicators at your leisure with just a few clicks. If you no longer want to see the indicators just hide all of them without deleting them to use them later!
- Standardize the height of the subwindows
- Maximize / Minimize subwindow
- Dark and light theme