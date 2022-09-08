GIA Panic Button

Unexpected changes in the market mean that we have to close positions at a certain time, but many times we are defeated by their volatility, so when we manage to close all our positions manually, they are not executed at the time we want, you have to wait to finish each one of the requests, wasting time and getting an unfavorable result.


Panic Button is designed to ease those bad times. The Expert Advisor will help you close those positions automatically and without the delays caused by doing the process manually.


BOTÓN DE PÁNICO consta de cinco botones principales, cada uno de ellos tiene 3 botones secundarios.


  • PANIC

ALL: La función principal de PANIC -> TODO es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones abiertas y pendientes.

PROFIT: La función principal de PANIC -> PROFIT es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones abiertas que están en Profit.

LOSS: La función principal de PANIC -> LOSS es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones abiertas que están en Loss.


  • BUY

ALL: La función principal de COMPRAR -> TODO, es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones de COMPRA abiertas.

PROFIT: La función principal de COMPRA -> BENEFICIO es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones de COMPRA abiertas que están en beneficio.

LOSS: La función principal de COMPRA -> PÉRDIDA es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones de COMPRA abiertas que están en Pérdida


  • SELL

ALL: La función principal de VENDER -> TODO, es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones de VENTA abiertas.

PROFIT: La función principal de VENDER -> BENEFICIO es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones de VENTA abiertas que están en beneficio.

LOSS: La función principal de VENTA -> PÉRDIDA es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones abiertas de VENTA que están en Pérdida.


  • LIMIT

ALL: La función principal de LIMIT -> ALL, es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones LIMIT colocadas.

BUY: La función principal de LIMIT -> BUY es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones LIMIT de COMPRA colocadas.

SELL: La función principal de LIMIT -> SELL es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones LÍMITE DE VENTA colocadas.


  • STOP

ALL: La función principal de STOP -> TODOS, es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones de STOP colocadas.

BUY: La función principal de STOP -> BUY es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones de STOP de COMPRA colocadas.

SELL: La función principal de STOP -> SELL es cerrar automáticamente todas las posiciones de STOP de VENTA colocadas.


Additionally, press the PANIC BUTTON button and hide all the Expert Advisor buttons to have your chart clean.


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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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5 (4)
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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