GIA Chart Account Info
- Utilities
- Ruddy De Jesus Saavedra
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
It will help you to have control of your trade and your account, as simple as continuing to look at your chart. Its innovative interface allows you to see what is happening in your current trade and monitor the status of your account. Keep your operations controlled and avoid bad times in your trade.
Parameters:
Place clock on the candle ?: "true" Shows the clock on the side of the candle / "false" shows the clock on the side.
In case you do not want it to take up space in your graphic, simply press the hide button that is located at the top of the banner, it's that simple.