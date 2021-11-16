GIA Chart Account Info

It will help you to have control of your trade and your account, as simple as continuing to look at your chart. Its innovative interface allows you to see what is happening in your current trade and monitor the status of your account. Keep your operations controlled and avoid bad times in your trade. Parameters:

SYMBOLMARK SETTINGS

Show symbol mark: "true" Show the symbol / "false" Hides the symbol.

Show period stamp: "true" Show the period / "false" Hides the period.





INFO SETTINGS

Show current trade summary ?: Shows the data block of the current chart's trades.

Show general account summary ?: Shows the general data block of the account.

Show profitability of the day ?: Shows the block of data regarding the profitability obtained on the day.





CLOCK CANDLE SETTINGS

Show clock ?: Displays a clock that indicates the time remaining to close the candle for the current period.

Place clock on the candle ?: "true" Shows the clock on the side of the candle / "false" shows the clock on the side.



In case you do not want it to take up space in your graphic, simply press the hide button that is located at the top of the banner, it's that simple.





Data sheet

A single file called GIAChartAccountInfo

Supports MT4

Install in indicators folder

In-chart interface