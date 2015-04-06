Pullback Cobra

This trading strategy was built based on back testing in MetaTrader 4 and has shown high effectiveness on the M1 and M30 charts of XAUUSD. The features and benefits of this strategy are numerous.

First of all, MagicNumber can be used to identify unique trades. This ensures that each trade is accurately identified, even when operating multiple strategies simultaneously. Additionally, by adjusting the BBBarOpensPeriod1 and BBBarOpensPeriod2 parameters, you can control the bandwidth and adapt to market fluctuations. This optimizes entry and exit timing and maximizes profits.

Profit and risk can be managed by setting ProfitTarget1 and StopLoss1. This strategy effectively controls positions in response to market fluctuations, ensuring profits while minimizing losses. In addition, MaxDistanceFromMarketPct is used to limit the maximum distance from the market price, preventing large unexpected losses.

There are also plenty of options to control the timing of trades, such as Don't Trade On Weekends and LimitSignalsTimeRange to limit trading during off-peak or volatile market periods and reduce risk. In addition, the MaxTradesPerDay setting controls the number of trades per day to prevent excessive trading.

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)


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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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