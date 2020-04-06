NDFT Modification Execution
- Experts
- NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
NDFT Modification Execution is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this panel when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.