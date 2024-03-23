Price Boundary Predictor

  • Indicators
  • Michael Rajnarine Sawh
    Michael Rajnarine Sawh

    Michael Rajnarine Sawh

    Michael graduated from Cambridge University and trained at the Financial Times. He qualified as a Chartered Financial Analyst and performed fund management roles with Swiss Re, UBS and Aberdeen Asset Management, successfully investing in global equity, debt, currency, commodity and property markets
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 23 March 2024
  • Activations: 5


A powerful chart indicator which intelligently analyses Index, FX & Commodity prices to identify the strongest support and resistance price boundaries.

Each line shows where prices consistently close, while the frequency of these matching prices is quoted to reflect each boundary strength.

Use these predictive boundaries to identify pivot points, resistance and support levels for crossover, trending, reversal and channel strategies.

For FX pairs, set volatility filter = 1

For Indices & Commodities, set volatility filter = 2 

Too many predicted boundaries? Increase the volatility filter to reduce the number of predicted boundaries and/or decrease the price history analysed.

Too few predicted boundaries? Decrease the volatility filter to increase the number of predicted boundaries and/or increase the price history analysed.

Works across all time periods, intraday and multiday.

Due to system resources consumed in analysing historic data, avoid increasing the number of bars analysed too high.

Remember to use all indicators carefully as guides to the direction of potential price movements.



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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Nasdaq Eagle Trader
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A reliable EA which trades the Nasdaq 100 Index via CFDs/Spreadbets with impressive results.  See screenshots for consistent 12 month+ strategy backtest results: 386 consecutive wins, typically generating 20-30 trades a month. The algorithm monitors price swings and only participates where profits are highly probable.  The Nasdaq 100 is one of the most liquid and suitable markets for short term algorithmic trading. Please set the time zone option on the EA to match your computer time zone: UK =
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