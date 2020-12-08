Higher High Higher Close Lower Low Lower Close

The HHHC-LLLC indicator uses candle by candle analysis, based on the principle of trend confirmation from Higher High, Higher Close candles (bullish) and Lower Low, Lower Close candles (bearish). There is no lag, no re-painting, and averaging is not used.

HHHC-LLLC helps confirm:

  • market structure and levels - look left to see them line up
  • trends, pullbacks & reversals
  • Bull moves (blue), Bear moves (red)
  • Structure Zig Zags (black dotted lines), for summarizing market moves
  • exhaustion and stalling (the lines go flat) - for anticipating reversals and continuations
  • continuation
  • breakout levels
  • consolidation
  • trend continuation Kill Zones.
  • trailing stop levels - choice of types

Works on any market and timeframe. Moves alternate from bullish to bearish. Even a short pullback and continuation is shown precisely. View other timeframes to see trends, consolidations and structure levels so you can quickly make trading decisions based on facts.

Trend Continuation Kill Zones:

Based on trending moves and pullbacks, a potential trend continuation Kill Zone is determined. 3 zones are drawn, pink, green and red.

In a trending market, if price action pulls back into the pink zone and presents a valid reason for entry, for example a LLLC in the pink zone in a bearish market, then the green zone represents the test of the previous trend lows and the red zone represents a potential stop loss level (ATR based) such that the green target zone is a 1:1 with the pink plus red zones.

Each time frame will show Kill Zones respecting the trends and pullback on that timeframe.

You may have other filters to apply or your own rules for entry to improve your results, but the zones are drawn out using market moves and could be useful in Trend Continuation trading. Clearly you have to perform your own testing with this utility before trading live. To support back testing, the indicator has the option of showing all historic Kill Zones.


Indicator Inputs

  • HHHC line colour [Blue] - bullish move
  • LLLC line colour [Red] - bearish move
  • HHHC-LLLC line style [Solid] - the line style, Solid, Dash, etc.
  • HHHC-LLLC line width [3 pixels] - HIDE the line, or set width from 1 to 5 pixels

=Stops=

  • Trail stop type [HEIKEN_ASHI_PLUS_POINTS_TRAIL_STOP] - options are NO_TRAIL_STOP (to disable it), ATR_TRAIL_STOP (uses the ATR period below) or WICK_PLUS_POINTS_TRAIL_STOP (based on the high/low extremes.) The Heiken Ashi trailing stop uses virtual Heiken Ashi candles
  • Trailing stop line style [Dot] - the line style, Solid, Dash, etc.
  • Trailing stop line width [1 pixel] - HIDE the line, or set width from 1 to 5 pixels
  • Typical Spread Points [15] - used with trailing stops to determine if the stop was reached with price action
  • ATR period for ATR trailing stop [7] - ATR period of the ATR trailing stop and Kill Zones functions
  • trailing stop points [50] - Fixed adjustment to the Wick and Heiken Ashi trailing stops

=Kill Zones=

  • Show the Kill Zones (pink/green/red) [false] - Controls the display of the Kill Zones
  • Show only the latest Kill Zones [true] - Controls if only the latest bull and bear Kill Zones are displayed or all historic zones are displayed

=Zig Zags=

  • Show Structure Zig Zags [true] - Controls the display of structure Zig Zags between apexes of successive HHHC and LLLC moves
  • Zig Zag line colour [Black] - colour
  • Zig Zag line style [Solid] - line style, Solid, Dash, etc.
  • Zig Zag line width [2 pixels] - HIDE the line, or set width from 1 to 5 pixels
  • Draw the Channel lines [true] - Controls the display of channel lines between the upper apexes (upper channel) and between the lower apexes (lower channel)
  • Channel line colour [Gray] - colour
  • Channel line style [DashDot] - line style, Solid, Dash, etc.
  • Channel line width [1 pixel] - HIDE the line, or set width from 1 to 5 pixels

=Display=

  • Show 1 point gap [true] - to see exact levels in the Kill Zone graphics when zoomed in
  • Treat EqualHHC as HigherHHC and ELLC as LLLC [true] - A HHHC is a candle that has a higher high AND higher close than the candle before it. With [false] this pure approach is maintained. With [true] a candle that is equal high to the previous candle, but closes higher than the previous candle close "EHHC", will be treated as the start of a HHHC move. Bearish moves for equal low, lower close "ELLC" to be treated as LLLC
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Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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