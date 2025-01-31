Pivots Levels

Jeslyn MT5 Justine Kelechi Ekweh Indicators

This is a multi-purpose system that suits both Binary options, and Forex. Manual traders can use this either as a scalping system or a strategy to get into very strong momentum, or it can be automated for forex trading with Universal EAs. This is a less-risky system if you know what to do with it or just use a universal EA. Use on M5 timeframe There is of course no chance of repainting or recalculation. Once the price closes, the arrows remain there forever! This is because prices don't lie.