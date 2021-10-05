Open Risk Profit MT5

2

Open Risk Profit shows your current risk or possible profit of all open positions.

Total open risk is your loss if all positions run into the stop loss.
Total open profit is your profit if all positions reach your take profit.
Total float is your current profit or loss of all positions.

The program also breaks down the information into the individual symbols. For example, you can monitor how much is your current profit and your potential risk in EURUSD, no matter how many individual positions you have. This is especially helpful if you use EAs or automated trading.

Usage

Just drop the program on any chart you like. That's it.


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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Andreas Beyer
426
Andreas Beyer 2022.10.21 15:32 
 

The existing version is by no means mature.

Timo Kosiol
1603
Reply from developer Timo Kosiol 2023.01.06 16:34
New version online. Issues should be fixed now
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