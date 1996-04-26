Multi Timeframe Moving Averages MT4

MT Moving Average

MT Moving Average is an easy to use multi time frame moving average indicator. It shows moving averages (SMA or EMA) of current symbol from all time frames (higher and lower). No need to switch between time frames anymore. With help of the indicator panel you can select which timeframe should be shown on the chart. I.e. your current timeframe is M5 and you can turn on M15 to see the the moving average of period M15.

Indicator settings

  • Dark interface--> Set to true to use dark colors for panel and buttons
  • Smoothing method--> Moving average smoothing method: Choose between Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed or Linear weighted 
  • Line thickness--> Set line thickness for different timeframe MAs. Tip: set different thickness for different timeframes 
  • Colors--> Set colors for moving averages

MT5 version also available in the market.




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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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