Real Trend Zigzag shows the real trend of a market, unlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.

Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position.

If you are looking for a multi timeframe zigzag, take a look at the PRO version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72071

MT4 version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72073

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