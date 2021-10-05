Open Risk Profit MT4

5

Open Risk Profit shows your current risk or possible profit of all open positions.

Total open risk is your loss if all positions run into the stop loss.
Total open profit is your profit if all positions reach your take profit.
Total float is your current profit or loss of all positions.

The program also breaks down the information into the individual symbols. For example, you can monitor how much is your current profit and your potential risk in EURUSD, no matter how many individual positions you have. This is especially helpful if you use EAs or automated trading.

Usage

Just drop the program on any chart you like. That's it.


Reviews 1
Patrick Byrne
28
Patrick Byrne 2023.08.18 17:39 
 

This is a simple but account saving indicator forget all about the rest, this one is key. To know your and control risk at all time will make you survive and thrive over time.

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MT Moving Average MT Moving Average is an easy to use multi time frame moving average indicator. It shows moving averages (SMA or EMA) of current symbol from all time frames (higher and lower). No need to switch between time frames anymore. With help of the indicator panel you can select which timeframe should be shown on the chart. I.e. your current timeframe is M5 and you can turn on M15 to see the the moving average of period M15. Indicator settings Dark interface --> Set to true to use dark
ToolBox 360 MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Trailing Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Real Trend Zigzag MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. MT5 Version can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72065 If you are looking for a multi timeframe zigzag, take a look at the PRO vers
Real Trend Zigzag PRO MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Squeeze Momentum MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
This is the MetaTrader version of the very popular   Squeeze Momentum   indicator. It is based of of John Carter's   TTM Squeeze   volatility indicator, as discussed in his book   Mastering the Trade. With this version you can enable notifications when a squeeze is released (push notification, email, or pop-up message). Strategie Grey dots indicates a squeeze in the current timeframe.   Blue dots indicates that the squeeze is released. Mr. Carter suggests waiting till the first blue dot after a
Voss Prediction Indicator MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Description This is a modified version of the popular  Voss Predictive Filter - A peek into the future   by Dr. John Ehlers. It contains 2 lines - V-Line (blue) and F-Line (red), a trend indication and BUY/SELL signals. Usage Buy Green dots indicate an up trend.  Open a BUY position if the V-Line crosses the F-Line from below and an up trend is signaled (green dots) Close BUY position if V-Lines falls beneath F-Line again  Sell Red dots indicate a down trend Open a sell position if V-Line falls
VIX Fix Market Bottoms and Tops MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
The VIX Fix is a volatility indicator developed by renowned trader Larry Williams. It's designed to measure volatility in assets that don't have options or futures, such as individual stocks and forex markets. Essentially,   it acts as a synthetic VIX (Volatility Index) for any asset , providing a gauge of market uncertainty. This modified version of William's indicator helps you to find market bottoms and market tops. It comes with 2 styles: Stochastic and histogram style. Please see screenshot
Multi Timeframe Moving Averages MT5
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
MT Moving Average MT Moving Average is an easy to use multi time frame moving average indicator. It shows moving averages (SMA or EMA) of current symbol from all time frames (higher and lower). No need to switch between time frames anymore. With help of the indicator panel you can select which timeframe should be shown on the chart. I.e. your current timeframe is M5 and you can turn on M15 to see the the moving average of period M15. Indicator settings Dark interface --> Set to true to use dar
ToolBox 360 MT5
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Trail Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Real Trend Zigzag
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. If you are looking for a multi timeframe zigzag, take a look at the PRO version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72071 MT4 version can be found her
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Squeeze Momentum MT5
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
This is the MetaTrader version of the very popular Squeeze Momentum indicator. It is based of of John Carter's TTM Squeeze volatility indicator, as discussed in his book Mastering the Trade. With this version you can enable notifications when a squeeze is released (push notification, email, or pop-up message). Strategie Grey dots indicates a squeeze in the current timeframe. Blue dots indicates that the squeeze is released. Mr. Carter suggests waiting till the first blue dot after a grey dot an
Open Risk Profit MT5
Timo Kosiol
2 (1)
Utilities
Open Risk Profit  shows your current risk or possible profit of all open positions. Total open risk is your loss if all positions run into the stop loss. Total open profit is your profit if all positions reach your take profit. Total float is your current profit or loss of all positions. The program also breaks down the information into the individual symbols. For example, you can monitor how much is your current profit and your potential risk in EURUSD, no matter how many individual positions
Voss Prediction Indicator
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Description This is a modified version of the popular  Voss Predictive Filter - A peek into the future by Dr. John Ehlers. It contains 2 lines - V-Line (blue) and F-Line (red), a trend indication and BUY/SELL signals. Usage Buy Green dots indicate an up trend.  Open a BUY position if the V-Line crosses the F-Line from below and an up trend is signaled (green dots) Close BUY position if V-Lines falls beneath F-Line again  Sell Red dots indicate a down trend Open a sell position if V-Line falls b
VIX Fix Market Bottoms and Tops MT5
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
The VIX Fix is a volatility indicator developed by renowned trader Larry Williams. It's designed to measure volatility in assets that don't have options or futures, such as individual stocks and forex markets. Essentially, it acts as a synthetic VIX (Volatility Index) for any asset , providing a gauge of market uncertainty. This modified version of William's indicator helps you to find market bottoms and market tops. It comes with 2 styles: Stochastic and histogram style. Please see screenshots
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Patrick Byrne
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Patrick Byrne 2023.08.18 17:39 
 

This is a simple but account saving indicator forget all about the rest, this one is key. To know your and control risk at all time will make you survive and thrive over time.

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